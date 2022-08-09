Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd near Adrien Rabiot deal with Guido Rodriguez and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic targeted
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours, gossip and done deals after the Premier League’s return
The new Premier League season is underway but the transfer window looks to be the main attraction for many with Manchester United likely to dominate the headlines over the last few weeks after their loss to Brighton leaving Erik ten Hag desperate for reinforcements. Realistic targets include Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic, while Guido Rodriguez and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic continue to be linked with moves to Old Trafford.
Then there is the saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong and his future at the Camp Nou, which rumbles on, and Manchester United and Chelsea remain strongly linked to the Barcelona midfielder. The Spaniards want to bring in Bernardo Silva as a replacement for him if a deal is arranged with Man City, while Marcos Alonso could move from Stamford Bridge to Catalunya.
Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel has hinted at the need for more players despite a win at Everton, with Wesley Fofana linked to the Blues. Fofana’s exit could provide Leicester with ammunition to sign players, as the only club in Europe’s top five leagues without one incoming player, the Foxes have already lost goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder James Maddison is wanted by Newcastle, meaning Brendan Rodgers could be busy after watching his side cough up a 2-0 lead against Brentford to open up the season. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates below.
Joel Robles signs for Leeds United
Joel Robles has joined Leeds on a free transfer.
The experienced shot-stopper, 32, joins after leaving Spanish La Liga side Real Betis.
It’s a one-year deal at Elland Road for Robles, a former Spain Under-21 international, who has experience in England with Wigan Athletic and Everton while working with Roberto Martinez.
Timo Werner set for Leipzig medical to complete £25m Chelsea exit
Chelsea forward Timo Werner will have a medical today to clinch a return to RB Leipzig.
The Mail report the Blues will bank £25m, just two years after signing the German for £47.5m.
Leipzig will hope the 26-year-old can recapture the form over a four-year spell the first time around, including 95 goals in just 159 games.
Chelsea prepare world record bid for Wesley Fofana
Chelsea appear ready to make a third bid for Wesley Fofana and this time it could be a world record fee for a defender, report Footballl London.
The latest bid topped out at £70m, with the Foxes valuing the French centre-back at £85m.
But any offer at £80m, the current record paid for Harry Maguire by Manchester United, could get Leicester’s attention.
Former Man United goalkeeper Sergio Romero joins Boca Juniors
Former Man United goalkeeper Sergio Romero has joined Boca Juniors.
The 35-year-old left Venezia in June and has now signed on with the Buenos Aires club until December 2024.
The signing ensures Boca have cover amid reports first-choice goalkeeper Agustin Rossi could leave the club.
While Romero could play immediately after making a full recovery from arthroscopic surgery on his right knee.
Everton look to bolster defensive options after Conor Coady signing
With Conor Coady in on loan, will that be enough for Frank Lampard at Everton?
Ben Godfrey suffered a serious injury, while Yerry Mina could be out for a while too.
Here’s the latest on Godfrey’s condition:
Everton’s Ben Godfrey out for three months with broken leg
Everton are also waiting to find out details of Yerry Mina’s injury
Manchester United close in on midfield targets
Manchester United have struck an agreement with Juventus for France midfielder Adrien Rabiot worth an initial £15m, but they continue to be linked with more players after a dismal start to the season.
Real Betis' 28-year-old Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez is one player rumoured to be a target, according to AS in Spain.
While Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 27, is a long-standing target, according to the Telegraph.
Everton confirm Coady signing
Everton have confirmed the signing of Conor Coady on a season-long loan deal.
A move for the former Liverpool academy graduate was accelerated after Ben Godfrey broke his leg against Chelsea at the weekend and fellow centre-back Yerry Mina limped off injured.
Coady was at the club’s Finch Farm training complex on Monday afternoon to finalise an initial loan deal.
Everton later announced that Godfrey has undergone successful surgery on his fractured fibula and is expected to be out for around three months.
Meanwhile, Mina will this week see a specialist to discover the full extent of his issue after sustaining ankle ligament damage.
Everton are also on the verge of confirming the £33m signing of Lille midfielder Amadou Onana.
Everton loan Wolves captain Conor Coady until the end of the season
Coady had lost his place in Bruno Lage’s first-choice defence at Wolves and will seek to earn a place at the World Cup with his performances in Frank Lampard’s new-look back line
Done deal: Torreira joins Galatasaray for £8m
Lucas Torreira’s permanent move to Galatasaray has been confirmed:
Juventus target Frankfurt star
Juventus continue to chase Filip Kostic, according to Goal’s Romeo Agresti.
The Old Lady want the Frankfurt star to sure up their left-hand side, with his ability to play full-back or wing-back.
The Serbian could join compatriot Dusan Vlahovic in Turin.
RB Leipzig set to win race for Benjamin Sesko
RB Leipzig are poised to win the race for Benjamin Šeško but are prepared to wait until 2023.
That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims the RB Salzburg striker could move to the Bundesliga despite the Austrian club rejecting offers to sell this summer.
The player is content to stay one more year and has been followed by Manchester United among other clubs.
