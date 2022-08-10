Transfer news LIVE: Man United target Ismaila Sarr as Arsenal eye AC Milan’s Sandro Tonali
Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours, gossip and done deals after the Premier League’s return
The new Premier League season is underway but the transfer window looks to be the main attraction for many with Manchester United likely to dominate the headlines over the last few weeks after their loss to Brighton leaving Erik ten Hag desperate for reinforcements. Realistic targets include Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic, while Guido Rodriguez, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Cody Gakpo continue to be linked with moves to Old Trafford.
Then there is the saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong and his future at the Camp Nou, which rumbles on, and Manchester United and Chelsea remain strongly linked to the Barcelona midfielder. The Spaniards want to bring in Bernardo Silva as a replacement for him if a deal is arranged with Man City, while Marcos Alonso could move from Stamford Bridge to Catalunya.
Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel has hinted at the need for more players despite a win at Everton, with Wesley Fofana linked to the Blues. Fofana’s exit could provide Leicester with ammunition to sign players, as the only club in Europe’s top five leagues without one incoming player, the Foxes have already lost goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder James Maddison is wanted by Newcastle, meaning Brendan Rodgers could be busy after watching his side cough up a 2-0 lead against Brentford to open up the season. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates below.
Manchester United need to get over Sir Alex Ferguson exit, Javier Hernandez claims
Javier Hernandez believes former club Manchester United need to adapt and finally get over Sir Alex Ferguson’s exit if they are to get back to the top.
The Scot called time on his masterful, medal-laden managerial reign at Old Trafford in 2013, having won 13 league titles and two Champions Leagues among his impressive trophy haul.
Hernandez was part of Ferguson’s final Premier League title triumph and has watched from afar as United floundered for much of the nine years that have followed.
The LA Galaxy striker hates the way things have panned out for a club he retains so much affection for and believes the Old Trafford giants need to focus on what is to come rather than what they have lost.
Manchester United need to get over Sir Alex Ferguson exit, Javier Hernandez claims
The club have not won the Premier League since the Scot retired in 201e
Arsenal in talks to sign AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali
Arsenal and AC Milan have discussed a move to send Sandro Tonali to the Emirates.
The Mail report the Gunners are keen on the Italian midfielder.
The 22-year-old would cost £46m, with Mikel Arteta eager to upgrade his midfield after a productive summer.
Manchester United turn attention to Ismaila Sarr
Manchester United have turned their attention to Ismaila Sarr of Watford after ending interest in Marko Arnautovic.
The Sun claim the Senegalese forward is now a target as Erik ten Hag looks to bolster his forward options.
With Cristiano Ronaldo’s future uncertain and Anthony Martial’s form and health unreliable, the Red Devils desperately need more options to lead the line.
City closing in on Anderlecht full-back but exploring other options
Manchester City are closing in on the signing of Anderlecht left-back Sergio Gomez but may yet move to sign a first team reinforcement in his position, The Independent’s Mark Critchley reports.
The 21-year-old is expected to become Pep Guardiola’s fifth summer signing following the arrivals of Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega.
Gomez is viewed as a development player by City, however, and though it is not beyond the realms of possibility that he stays if signed, the expectation would be a loan.
It is understood that City are still exploring additions at full-back to account for the departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko, who joined Arsenal in a £30m deal last month.
Manchester City closing in on Anderlecht full-back but exploring other options
Gomez viewed as potential development player if signed
Manchester United chase Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Adrien Rabiot deal
Juventus have reportedly agreed to sell Adrien Rabiot to Manchester United for an initial £15million. The Guardian says the discussions over personal terms for the 27-year-old France midfielder are still at an early stage with approval still needed from his agent and mother. The paper notes he has achieved success with five Ligue 1 titles at Paris St Germain as well as another in Serie A, but he also has a uneven discipline record including fines for lateness.
The Red Devils are also said to be interested in Lazio’s Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, who they have been linked with for a number of years. But the Telegraph reports intermediaries believe a deal can actually be done for the 27-year-old.
Manchester United chase Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after Adrien Rabiot deal
The summer transfer window is hotting up with the deadline now less than a month away
Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey facing lengthy spell on sidelines
Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey is facing up to three months on the sidelines after undergoing surgery to address a hamstring injury.
It is understood 30-year-old Shelvey will be out of action for around 12 weeks following the procedure at the weekend.
That means he could be unavailable to head coach Eddie Howe until Boxing Day at the earliest, with the Premier League breaking in mid-November for the World Cup finals.
Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey facing lengthy spell on sidelines
The 30-year-old picked up the hamstring injury during pre-season
Marko Arnautovic: Manchester United end controversial pursuit of Bologna striker
Manchester United have ended their controversial pursuit of Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic amid a backlash from supporters.
Arnautovic had emerged as a surprise target for Erik ten Hag amid uncertainty over Cristiano Ronaldo’s future at Old Trafford and a lack of options up front following a hamstring injury to Anthony Martial.
The 33-year-old striker previously worked under Ten Hag during at FC Twente and was viewed as more physical alternative to United’s other options in attack who could provide short-term cover.
Manchester United end controversial pursuit of Bologna striker Marko Arnautovic
Arnautovic interest had provoked backlash and criticism from United supporters
Erling Haaland’s early impact at Manchester City already looks ominous for the Premier League
While Erling Haaland was swearing on live television, and Pep Guardiola was getting a little passive aggressive, David Moyes was becoming defensive.
The West Ham manager had been speaking about how his side had been preparing for the Norwegian’s runs all week. They had watched his game against Liverpool, and tried to apply the lessons from previous games against Manchester City.
It didn’t matter, though. They could do little about it.
Moyes was a little unwilling to go all in on all the gushing praise for Haaland, though.
He first of all said that his team should have cut out the Kevin De Bruyne pass that led to the new signing’s sublime second goal. He then refused to admit that the main difference was Haaland.
Erling Haaland’s early impact already looks ominous for the Premier League
After the striker brought a new dimension to Manchester City in their 2-0 win at West Ham, teams will have to work out how to stop Pep Guardiola’s side all over again
Frenkie de Jong’s deferred wages explained: Why Barcelona stand-off is part of growing trend
If the long and protracted Frenkie de Jong transfer saga has not already been messy enough, there is one way of making it a whole lot messier.
“De Jong should consider legal action v Barcelona and all players should be behind him,” Gary Neville tweeted last week. “A club spending fortunes on new players whilst not paying the ones they have under contract their full money is immoral and a breach. @FIFPRO should be all over bullying like this and stop it.”
Predictably, Neville’s tweet did not go down well among Barcelona’s support – with some even going as far as to pretend his infamous spell in charge of Valencia went even worse than it actually did – but you do not have to be a former Manchester United right-back to sympathise with the sentiment behind it.
For a financially-challenged club like Barça to push a player out so that they can fund a summer of extravagant spending is one thing. To do so while refusing to pay him wages that he is owed is another entirely.
Frenkie de Jong’s deferred wages explained
Frenkie de Jong deferred wages explained: Why Barcelona stand-off is part of growing trend
Nick Pope had ‘a good laugh’ at not having to wait for first Newcastle win
Newcastle new boy Nick Pope has admitted his delight at not having to wait until the end of October to taste Premier League victory.
The 30-year-old England international was part of the Burnley side which collected all three points for the first time last season at the 10th attempt when they beat Brentford 3-1 at Turf Moor on 30 October, and was on the receiving end when the Magpies finally ended their drought with a 1-0 win over the Clarets on 4 December, their 15th game of the league campaign.
Pope, who joined Newcastle in a £10million summer switch, made his competitive debut on Saturday and helped Eddie Howe’s men brush aside promoted Nottingham Forest in a 2-0 opening day success.
Nick Pope had ‘a good laugh’ at not having to wait for first Newcastle win
The 30-year-old joined the Magpies from Burnley in a £10million summer move
