The new Premier League season is underway but the transfer window looks to be the main attraction for many with Manchester United likely to dominate the headlines over the last few weeks after their loss to Brighton leaving Erik ten Hag desperate for reinforcements. Realistic targets include Adrien Rabiot and Marko Arnautovic, while Guido Rodriguez, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Cody Gakpo continue to be linked with moves to Old Trafford.

Then there is the saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong and his future at the Camp Nou, which rumbles on, and Manchester United and Chelsea remain strongly linked to the Barcelona midfielder. The Spaniards want to bring in Bernardo Silva as a replacement for him if a deal is arranged with Man City, while Marcos Alonso could move from Stamford Bridge to Catalunya.

Elsewhere, Thomas Tuchel has hinted at the need for more players despite a win at Everton, with Wesley Fofana linked to the Blues. Fofana’s exit could provide Leicester with ammunition to sign players, as the only club in Europe’s top five leagues without one incoming player, the Foxes have already lost goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder James Maddison is wanted by Newcastle, meaning Brendan Rodgers could be busy after watching his side cough up a 2-0 lead against Brentford to open up the season. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates below.