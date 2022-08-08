✕ Close Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

The new Premier League season is underway and predictably all it has done is heighten the sense of urgency surrounding transfers and improved the position from the selling club’s point of view. Manchester United’s loss to Brighton clearly shows Erik ten Hag needs reinforcements, while Thomas Tuchel has hinted at the need for more players despite a win at Everton, with Wesley Fofana linked to the Blues.

Then there is the saga surrounding Frenkie de Jong and his future at the Camp Nou, with Chelsea and Manchester United strongly linked with the Barcelona midfielder. The Spaniards want to bring in Bernardo Silva as a replacement for him if a deal is arranged with Man City. while Marcos Alonso could move from Stamford Bridge to Catalunya.

Fofana’s exit could provide Leicester with ammunition to sign players, as the only club in Europe’s top five leagues without one incoming player, the Foxes have already lost goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder James Maddison is wanted by Newcastle, meaning Brendan Rodgers could be busy after watching his side cough up a 2-0 lead against Brentford to open up the season. Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates below.