Transfer news LIVE: Man Utd consider Memphis Depay, Bayern near Chelsea star, Arsenal given Tielemans hope
Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are among those chasing deals with just two weeks left of the summer transfer window
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are considering a shock move to bring back Memphis Depay to the club. The winger has agreed to leave Barcelona and looked set to join Juventus but United are now reportedly considering a €10m offer to add the 28-year-old to their ranks, according to Marca, giving him a second chance at Old Trafford after one season with the club in 2015-16.
Arsenal retain hope of signing Youri Tielemans after Leicester lowered their asking price to £38m due to his contract situation with the Belgian’s current deal set to end this season, according to The Sun. Chelsea meanwhile are set to let winger Callum Hudson-Odoi join Bayern Munich on loan, having been linked to the Bundesliga cub two summers ago. The Blues are still hopeful of signing Everton’s Anthony Gordon – though Everton are demanding players on loan in return – and Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United by Sporting Lisbon. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.
West Ham sign Emerson
West Ham United have announced the signing of Italy international defender Emerson Palmieri who joins the club on a four-year contract with a one-year option from Chelsea.
Emerson has won the European Championship, Champions League and Europa League during his career. He moved to Italy from Brazil in 2014 was granted citizenship and switched international allegiance three years later, winning 27 caps, including a start in Italy’s Euro 2020 final victory over England at Wembley a year ago.
“I’m very happy to be here and to arrive here,” said Emerson, who will wear the No 33 shirt. “It’s a big challenge for me, it’s a big team, so I’m very happy to be here and I’m ready.
“Personally, since the first day I arrived here in England, I always saw the big clubs and I always watched the big games and I knew the history about West Ham. The history is so, so big for this team and so when I knew about the interest for sure I said ‘Yes, let’s go, I want to go there’ and I’m here now!
“I can’t wait to get started in a West Ham shirt.”
Brendan Rodgers explains Wesley Fofana absence as Chelsea transfer interest continues
Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers has said Chelsea target Wesley Fofana was left out of the matchday squad after not turning up for first-team training last week and has been working with the under-23s.
Having been dropped from the squad for Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League loss to Southampton, with Rodgers saying the defender was not in the right frame of mind to play, Fofana was absent again on Tuesday as the Foxes edged into the Carabao Cup third round with a 3-1 win on penalties at Stockport.
Prior to the game it had been reported Leicester had turned down a third bird from Chelsea for Fofana, and Rodgers said in his post-match press conference: “There was an offer gone in and it’s been been rejected. Apart from that, I’m not 100 per cent on the other details, because we were focusing on the game.”
Manchester United consider bringing back Memphis Depay
Manchester United are considering a shock move to bring back Memphis Depay to the club. The winger has agreed to leave Barcelona and looked set to join Juventus but United are now reportedly considering a €10m offer to add the 28-year-old to their ranks, according to Marca, giving him a second chance at Old Trafford after one season with the club in 2015-16.
