Transfer news LIVE: Chelsea want De Jong and Aubameyang as Man United fight for Rabiot and Gakpo
Chelsea are leading Manchester United in the race to sign Frenkie de Jong, and the Blues are ready and waiting to sign both the Dutch midfielder and his Barca teammate Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang should they leave Spain during this transfer window.
Chelsea have got loose agreements in place over personal terms for both players and are just waiting on Barcelona to give the green light to sell them, according to Sky Sports, while Spanish outlet Sport reports Chelsea are also closing in on a deal with Barca of around £68m for De Jong. The Times adds that De Jong would prefer Chelsea to United as a destination, and that Chelsea are also ready to put forward a final bid for Leicester’s wantaway defender Wesley Fofana.
Meanwhile Manchester United continue to pursue Cody Gakpo, the PSV midfielder, but he has hinted he would stay in the Netherlands should PSV get through the Champions League qualifying phase – they play Rangers later in August. United have been heavily linked to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but negotiations have stalled over the 27-year-old’s bold wage demands, according to Gazetta dello Sport.
Manchester United chase Cody Gakpo
United are also interested in signing Cody Gakpo, the PSV midfielder who won the Eredivisie player of the year last season after scoring 21 goals in all competitions.
The Dutch international winger is highly rated by Erik ten Hag and the United manager is desperate to add to his attacking options, given the departures of Edinson Cavani, Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard, as well as the ongoing legal case surrounding Mason Greenwood and the doubts of the future of Cristiano Ronaldo.
But Gakpo has hinted he would stay in the Netherlands should PSV get through the Champions League qualifying phase – they play Rangers later in August. “We must first focus on the second leg against Monaco and try to make it to the Champions League,” Gakpo told reporters. “Then it is more likely I will stay. I don’t think I have said anywhere I am leaving, so there is a chance I will stay.”
United struggling to meet Rabiot wage demands
The news doesn’t get much better for Manchester United this morning. The club have been heavily linked to Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, but negotiations have stalled over the 27-year-old’s bold wage demands, according to Gazetta dello Sport.
Rabiot’s mother Veronique does all of his negotiating directly with clubs and she is famously tough when it comes to Rabiot’s financial demands.
The player has only one year left on his contract and Juventus are keen to sell for around £15m, so it comes down to whether United can satisfy his salary expectactions.
Chelsea lead United in race for De Jong
Chelsea are juggling multiple deals right now and Frenkie de Jong is another one of those on the shopping list.
Spanish outlet Sport reports Chelsea are also closing in on a deal with Barca of around £68m for De Jong, and that Stamford Bridge is his preferred destination over Manchester United because he wants to play Champions League football.
However, 90min reports United have not given up trying to sign the midfielder and remain confident over their verbal agreement with his representatives.
Chelsea ready to submit bid for Barcelona’s Aubameyang
Let’s start at Stamford Bridge where Chelsea remain incredibly busy in this transfer window.
The Mail reports this morning that Thomas Tuchel wants Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to lead the Chelsea line and the club are ready to submit and offer to Barcelona for the striker.
