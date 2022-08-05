Transfer news LIVE: Frenkie de Jong deadline set as Chelsea and Brighton agree Marc Cucurella transfer
The new Premier League season gets underway tonight as Arsenal head to Crystal Palace - but transfer business is far from done and several clubs will hope to conclude deals before the weekend fixtures. Chief among them is Chelsea, in the running for at least three players right now, while their dealings with Barcelona could shape much of the rest of the window in England and around Europe.
Frenkie de Jong has had a deadline set for him to decide whether or not he’ll accept a departure from the Camp Nou, with Chelsea and Manchester United both hoping he’ll sign for them, while Bernardo Silva could be the replacement for him if a deal is arranged with Man City. Marcos Alonso could move from Stamford Bridge to Catalunya, but Cesar Azpilicueta won’t be doing so after signing a new deal with the Blues. They’re also chasing Wesley Fofana from Leicester and have agreed the transfer of Marc Cucurella.
The Foxes have already lost goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder James Maddison is wanted by Newcastle, so they could be busy in the next few weeks with incomings too, while Wolves are trying to sign Hwang Ui-jo to boost their forward line and Leeds want at least one attacker too, with Cody Gakpo and Martin Terrier both linked.
Chelsea confirm Marc Cucurella transfer in £62m deal from Brighton
Chelsea have completed the signing of Marc Cucurella from Brighton in a deal that could rise to around £62million.
The Spanish defender becomes Chelsea’s fifth signing of the summer and takes their total spending under new owner Todd Boehly to over £150m.
Chelsea moved to sign Cucurella, who arrived at Brighton for £15m just last season, after Manchester City refused to meet the asking price for the 24-year-old.
Chelsea academy prospect Levi Colwill moves in the other direction on a season-long loan after the Blues were insistent that the 19-year-old would not leave on a permanent deal.
Chelsea and Brighton agree Marc Cucurella transfer
Update: That was quick. All terms agreed between the clubs officially...and a stupendously petty announcement from Chelsea, mirroring (or mimicking) Brighton’s rebuttal of the same earlier this week.
Cucurella is very nearly a Blue.
Marc Cucurella close to Chelsea move in £62m transfer
Chelsea are in a race against time to get Marc Cucurella signed and over the line before the weekend, with Thomas Tuchel all but confirming the transfer in his press conference.
“It’s not done yet. I don’t want to say I know nothing about it but the paperwork is in process and we hope to get it done before [this afternoon]. Marc is a terrific player,” he said.
The Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella reports that he could train with the Blues later today if it’s all confirmed in time.
Frenkie de Jong given deadline over Barcelona exit
Frenkie de Jong is maybe the biggest domino which has to fall first, sparking a line of transfers this summer. Man City, Chelsea and Man United at the very least will be affected by it, with others perhaps feeling the effects thereafter.
The Mirror report that the Dutch midfielder has been given a 10-day deadline by Barcelona to decide whether he will either leave the club or drastically reduce his salary to stay - the two options handed to his agents by the Catalan club.
It is not particularly clear at this time what the Spanish side will do if De Jong opts for unlisted option No3, of course, which is to stick to his guns and tell them to pay what he is owed if they want him to leave.
The Red Devils have been waiting all summer for the other two parties to clear up their differences, while Chelsea are suggested in some quarters as De Jong’s preferred landing spot.
All eyes return to the Premier League ahead of season like no other
When Erling Haaland and his camp were assessing where to move next, he watched a lot of Manchester City and Real Madrid to see how he might fit in. The discussion, however, kept coming back to one main debate. LaLiga’s comparative lack of intensity was appealing because a few years in Spain at this age would be hugely beneficial to Haaland’s ambitions of a 20-year top-level career. On the other hand, that lessened intensity is part consequence of the recent decline of the league, which led to Madrid’s offer being lower than City’s. It articulated an obvious truth.
The Premier League is the place to be, especially for a burgeoning megastar. It brings the most eyes.
Haaland’s decision has also pushed the Premier League itself to an even greater level of status, as it now reaches its 30th anniversary. It is no longer just the most competitive league, the most watched, or the most wealthy. It is, as a result of all that, the most attractive. An English club, even if one owned by an emirate, has beaten one of the Spanish giants to a player everyone wanted. That was unthinkable for most of the Premier League’s history.
Miguel Delaney on the monster that is the Premier League:
All eyes return to the Premier League ahead of season like no other
This is why the 2022/23 Premier League season will be like no other before it
Azpilicueta signs new Chelsea contract
Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly: “We are so happy that Cesar is staying at Chelsea for a minimum of two more years. We are thrilled with our captain showing his exemplary commitment and leadership yet again. There is still so much to do together.”
