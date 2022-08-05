✕ Close Premier League: Five essential picks for your fantasy team

The new Premier League season gets underway tonight as Arsenal head to Crystal Palace - but transfer business is far from done and several clubs will hope to conclude deals before the weekend fixtures. Chief among them is Chelsea, in the running for at least three players right now, while their dealings with Barcelona could shape much of the rest of the window in England and around Europe.

Frenkie de Jong has had a deadline set for him to decide whether or not he’ll accept a departure from the Camp Nou, with Chelsea and Manchester United both hoping he’ll sign for them, while Bernardo Silva could be the replacement for him if a deal is arranged with Man City. Marcos Alonso could move from Stamford Bridge to Catalunya, but Cesar Azpilicueta won’t be doing so after signing a new deal with the Blues. They’re also chasing Wesley Fofana from Leicester and have agreed the transfer of Marc Cucurella.

The Foxes have already lost goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel and midfielder James Maddison is wanted by Newcastle, so they could be busy in the next few weeks with incomings too, while Wolves are trying to sign Hwang Ui-jo to boost their forward line and Leeds want at least one attacker too, with Cody Gakpo and Martin Terrier both linked.

Follow all the latest transfer news, rumours and updates below.