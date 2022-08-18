✕ Close Premier League transfers: All the stars linked with moves before summer window closes

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a way out of Manchester United - by his former club Sporting Lisbon. The Portuguese forward wants out of Old Trafford this summer and has made his desire known, not least through his behaviour in United’s disastrous 4-0 defeat to Brentford at the weekend. The Independent understands that United’s defeat triggered fresh discussions within the club over whether it would be better to part ways with Ronaldo, and Sporting have emerged as a surprise suitor who can offer Champions League football and would be interested in a free transfer.

Meanwhile, United are one of a number of clubs interested in signing Chelsea forward Christian Pulisic on loan. The Independent have report that Pulisic wants regular game time ahead of the World Cup later this year while United want to add to their squad after a troubling start to the season under Erik ten Hag. Pulisic has also attracted interest from Newcastle United, Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid.

Elsewhere, Everton are weighing a move for Blackburn forward Ben Brereton Diaz as a replacement for injured England forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin while Fulham have reportedly opened talks with the former Arsenal and Chelsea winger Willian over a free transfer. Wolves have completed a club record £42.2m deal for Sporting midfielder Matheus Nunes while Leicester’s Wesley Fofana is annoyed at the club for pricing him out of a potential move to Chelsea. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.