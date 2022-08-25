Transfer news LIVE: Man United ready €90m Antony bid, Alexander Isak nears Newcastle move
Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are among those chasing deals with just two weeks left of the summer transfer window
In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future.
Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart on loan to Nice. Chelsea meanwhile are set to let winger Callum Hudson-Odoi join Bayer Leverkusen on loan, as talks continue with Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.
Elsewhere, West Ham have submitted a bid for Lucas Pacqueta and Newcastle have agreed a club record deal for forward Alexander Isak. Cristiano Ronaldo remains linked with moves and has been offered a way out of Manchester United by Sporting Lisbon. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.
Southampton to make a move
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhüttl said in a press conference ahead of their Leicester City match that the last two weeks of the transfer window are busy and it seems he is amongst the action.
Fabrizio Romano reports the club are ‘pushing’ to sign Arsenal’s Ainsley Maitland-Niles on loan for the rest of the season.
The clubs are in talks around the deal but there are reportedly two other clubs who are vying to get the star.
Liverpool potential Bellingham interest
Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool could pursue Jude Bellingham, the Borussia Dortmund star has impressed at both club and international level.
Bellingham has been on the Reds’ radar for some time, report the Express, but they could finally put it into action. The reports suggest Liverpool could do a swap deal with Naby Keita the one the Premier League side would send to Germany.
The deal would also be a last minute one in this summer’s transfer window.
Guardiola ‘wants Silva to stay’ at City
Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva has been linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks but boss Pep Guardiola wants the star to stay in his ranks.
City have been clear about wanting to retain Silva but Guardiola did concede the player ‘likes Barca’.
“I’m no one to tell Barca to forget about (signing) Bernardo,” Guardiola said. “We want him to stay with us, but I don’t want anyone who’s not happy. The first thing would be for the clubs to come to an agreement, but there has been no offer for him in these last two years.
“I don’t want him to go, he’s a superlative player and a great person .. and there are only seven or eight days left (in the window) and we would have to turn to the transfer market. I want him to stay. That said, it is true Bernardo likes Barcelona a lot.”
Pepe to go on loan to Nice
Arsenal forward Pepe is to go on loan to French club Nice, reports Sky Sports. The deal, which runs for the entire season, does not include a clause for the side to sign him permanently.
The 27-year-old has two years left on his Gunners contract and is set to sign the loan deal in the next few days.
Pepe was a club record signing when he joined in 2019 from Lille for £72m and since he has scored 27 goals in 112 appearances.
Aubameyang talks to be held
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be heading back to the Premier League in the next few weeks as Barcelona and Chelsea are set to re-ignite talks around the forward.
Fabrizio Romano reports discussions yesterday were not successful and so representatives from both clubs will try and get the deal over the line today.
The last time the star was in the English league was for Arsenal. He was stripped of his captaincy and pushed out of the team after a disciplinary.
Benzema extension imminent
Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema is set to sign a contract extension with the club which will keep him there until 2024.
The star was key to the Spanish side winning the Champions League last season and he has been nominated for UEFA Men’s Player of the Year for his efforts. He was also Champions League Player of the Season.
The extension, reported by Marca, is set to be announced “soon” with Carlo Ancelotti putting his faith in his forward.
Maguire to Chelsea?
Speaking of Manchester United there is another rumour circling the papers this morning. United captain Harry Maguire could be pursued by Chelsea if their deal with Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana, the Evening Standard says.
The Frenchman has reportedly been Thomas Tuchel’s top defensive target at Stamford Bridge for some time but the Blues have been met with repeated frustration in their attempts to sign him.
Maguire broke records when he signed for United in 2019 as he became the most expensive defensive transfer in Premier League history.
Anthony pushing for United move
Ajax striker Antony is “determined to push through a move to Manchester United in the next few days” with the 22-year-old’s representatives staying in England for the rest of the transfer window to try to secure the deal, the Daily Telegraph reports.
The paper adds that the Premier League club have so far had two bids worth £51million and £68m rejected by the Dutch champions. Ajax are understood to be holding out for a package worth up to 100m euros (£84m).
It is the latest rumour attached to United in this transfer window with question marks still hovering over star Cristiano Ronaldo.
