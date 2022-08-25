✕ Close Premier League transfers: All the stars linked with moves before summer window closes

In the latest summer transfer news, Manchester United are set to make an improved offer for Ajax winger Antony, reportedly in the region of €90m, while Chelsea remain in pursuit of Wesley Fofana and Anthony Gordon. It comes after United considered a shock move to bring Memphis Depay back to the club, but Antony is the clubs’s priority with two weeks of the window remaining - however, PSV’s exit from the Champions League could also determine Cody Gakpo’s future.

Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart on loan to Nice. Chelsea meanwhile are set to let winger Callum Hudson-Odoi join Bayer Leverkusen on loan, as talks continue with Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Elsewhere, West Ham have submitted a bid for Lucas Pacqueta and Newcastle have agreed a club record deal for forward Alexander Isak. Cristiano Ronaldo remains linked with moves and has been offered a way out of Manchester United by Sporting Lisbon. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.