Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo exit, Man United to sign keeper, Arsenal and Chelsea latest
Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea are among those chasing deals with just days left of the summer transfer window
Cristiano Ronaldo’s search for a new club is intensifying as the Portuguese forward seeks an exit from Manchester United. Reports suggest his agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Sporting CP extremely interested and preparing to announce according to caughtoffside, while Sky Sports says Napoli are in the running and looking to make space in their budget for the superstar striker.
West Ham United are preparing a new bid for 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta after Lyon rejected an offer worth around £50m. Chelsea are weighing up their next – and possibly final – bid for Leicester’s wantaway defender Wesley Fofana, while Manchester United are doing likewise as they consider upping their offer for Ajax winger Antony. Football Insider claims United are also ready to offer for PSV’s Cody Gakpo despite the Athletic’s claim that interest in the winger had cooled.
Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart on loan to Nice. Chelsea meanwhile are set to let winger Callum Hudson-Odoi join Bayer Leverkusen on loan, as talks continue with Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continue. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.
Trapp rejects Man Utd
Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Kevin Trapp has rejected a move to Manchester United who continue to search for a goalkeeper that can challenge David De Gea.
According to BILD, the German goalkeeper informed the Red Devils yesterday that he won’t be accepting their four-year contract offer.
This could explain the story from Sky Sports who say that United have submitted a bid to sign Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka on loan until the end of the season.
Kevin Trapp was United’s priority option with Yann Sommer and Vlachodimos also on the list but those deals are now complicated.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch still in hunt for striker ahead of transfer deadline
Leeds head coach Jesse Marsch has not ruled out signing a new striker before the transfer window closes next week.
Seven players have been added to Leeds’ first-team squad this summer, but they missed out on their top target earlier this month when Club Brugge’s Charles De Ketelaere opted to join AC Milan.
Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan is the latest in a list of strikers to have been linked with the Yorkshire club and, with lingering fitness doubts over Patrick Bamford, their search is still not over.
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch still in hunt for striker ahead of transfer deadline
Wolves’ Hwang Hee-chan is the latest in a list of strikers to have been linked with the Yorkshire club.
Man Utd confident of landing Antony
Manchester United are confident that they will get a deal for Ajax’s Antony over the line before the close of the transfer window on September 1st.
The club want to sign the forward and Antony wants to join Utd having already handed in a transfer request to the Dutch side. The problem is that Ajax do not want to sell.
Ajax have already rejected an offer of £72.3million last week. It is understood that it will take an offer of £84.5million to force the issue.
However, United are confident of signing Antony in a deal worth up to £80million. They plan to offer to £75m up front with a further £5m due in add-ons.
The club believe their improved bid will get the deal done.
Fofana not travelling to Stamford Bridge
Leicester City boss, Brendan Rodgers, has confirmed that Wesley Fofana will not be travelling to Stamford Bridge this weekend after the Foxes rejected three Chelsea bids for the defender.
Chelsea’s third - and possibly final - bid was for a total £70million but the Foxes are holding out for a record breaking £85m and turned down the offer.
Fofana is believed to be angry and upset at the Leicester hierachy for seemingly pricing him out of a move to London and it has also been revealed that that the defender is still training with the U23 squad after skipping a first-team session last week.
When asked about whether they’re expecting another bid from Chelsea, Rodgers responded that his focus is on the current players he’s got.
He said: “He won’t be available for the weekend and has trained with the U23 squad. I’m not sure, my concentration is on the players that we have, and the team, and I can’t lose energy.
“If something will be done it will be done with the clubs. Until that happens we just have to work with what we have.”
Mendes ‘working hard’ to secure Ronaldo move
Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is still ‘working hard’ to secure a move away from Manchester United for the 37-year-old striker who wants to compete in the Champions League this season.
According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Mendes held talks with Napoli this week about a return to Serie A for his client and has even encouraged bids for the Italian club’s star striker Victor Osimhen so they can facilitate Ronaldo’s arrival.
Although backing Ronaldo publically to stay at the club Manchester United seem willing to let him leave if they can secure replacement forwards and are actively in pursuit of Ajax’s Antony, PSV Eindhoven’s Cody Gakpo and possibly Barcelona’s Memphis Depay.
Napoli were yesterday drawn in a thrilling group alongside Liverpool, Ajax and Rangers.
