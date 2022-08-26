Cristiano Ronaldo is looking to leave Manchester United (AP)

Cristiano Ronaldo’s search for a new club is intensifying as the Portuguese forward seeks an exit from Manchester United. Reports suggest his agent Jorge Mendes is working around the clock to find a suitor, with Sporting CP extremely interested and preparing to announce according to caughtoffside, while Sky Sports says Napoli are in the running and looking to make space in their budget for the superstar striker.

West Ham United are preparing a new bid for 24-year-old Brazil midfielder Lucas Paqueta after Lyon rejected an offer worth around £50m. Chelsea are weighing up their next – and possibly final – bid for Leicester’s wantaway defender Wesley Fofana, while Manchester United are doing likewise as they consider upping their offer for Ajax winger Antony. Football Insider claims United are also ready to offer for PSV’s Cody Gakpo despite the Athletic’s claim that interest in the winger had cooled.

Arsenal have been linked with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans and Wolves forward Pedro Neto, with Nicolas Pepe set to depart on loan to Nice. Chelsea meanwhile are set to let winger Callum Hudson-Odoi join Bayer Leverkusen on loan, as talks continue with Barcelona’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang continue. Follow all the latest news, rumours and done deals below.