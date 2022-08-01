Transfer news LIVE: Man United battle Chelsea for Frenkie de Jong as Lionel Messi eyes Barcelona return
Manchester United are fighting Chelsea for Frenkie de Jong’s signature, according to reports on Monday, as both clubs look to pick the Dutch midfielder from Barcelona. United are ready to offer De Jong an enormous £450,000 per week salary and pay off the £17m he is owed by Barcelona in deferred wages during the pandemic, according to Sport in Spain. However, Chelsea are also now in the running and are ready to make an offer if De Jong decides to leave the Nou Camp, Sport writes, with Barca then ready to buy Manchester City’s Bernardo Silva as a replacement.
The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana. Arsenal, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject of their attentions. Nuno Tavares and William Saliba are both wanted by Marseille, while the futures of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin are yet to be clarified, too.
And Lionel Messi is ready to make a sensational return to Barcelona, according to Catalunya Radio, which reports he is keen to depart Paris Saint-Germain after an underwhelming first season in the French capital.
Chelsea try to off-load Timo Werner
Chelsea have offered Timo Werner to Real Madrid, according to Marca.
Werner joined from RB Leipzig two summers ago but has struggled to make an impact in the Premier League, despite scoring relentlessly for the Bundesliga side.
The forward now has serious competition for his place from Raheem Sterling, who joined Chelsea this summer from Manchester City. Sterling has tended to operate in an inside-left position for England and sometimes for City too, and that has typically been Werner’s role in the Chelsea side, when he has started games.
Thomas Tuchel could now look to off-load Werner and Real Madrid is thought to be a possible destination for the 26-year-old.
Roberto Firmino: ‘I love this city'
Roberto Firmino is determined to stay at Anfield despite interest from Juventus, according to the Liverpool Echo.
Firmino has been the subject of firm interest from the Italian giants, it has been reported in recent days, after the signing Darwin Nunez added competition to his starting spot in Jurgen Klopp’s XI.
But the Brazilian forward started the Community Shield victory over Manchester City on Saturday and hopes to stay and continue playing at Anfield, with his contract until the end of the season.
“I love this team, this city and the fans. I’m here. I want to stay of course.”
Man United and Chelsea fight over Frenkie de Jong
Xavi wants more new signings at Barcelona
Joan Laporta, the Barcelona president, has hinted that reports on their interest in Bernardo Silva may be correct.
Asked if Barca are interested in signing the Manchester City midfielder, Laporta said the club must first register their new signings and sell players Xavi no longer wants, before making any more transfers, but added: ‘The coach wants more reinforcements.’
