Transfer news LIVE: Arsenal ‘agree’ Youri Tielemans terms and Cristiano Ronaldo latest updates
Follow all the football transfer news, rumours and latest updates today
Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.
The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject of their attentions. Nuno Tavares and William Saliba are both wanted by Marseille, while the futures of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin are yet to be clarified, too.
For Manchester United, the ongoing summer stories remain on Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong. The former is seeking an Old Trafford exit as he looks for another crack at winning the Champions League, but his options appear slim and United have not agreed to let him depart. Dutch midfielder De Jong, meanwhile, remains in a stand-off with Barcelona over financial matters, while they need him to depart to register players signed this summer.
Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
Chelsea would have to pay over £70m to land Fofana
Chelsea will now be looking at defensive alternatives after Jules Kounde signed for Barcelona, but Leicester’s Wesley Fofana would be a very expensive addition if they choose him as their signing.
Ben Jacobs reports that the Foxes will “not even entertain” offers below £70m and the full price could be even higher than that.
There have not yet been any official bids made for the French defender, and manager Brendan Rodgers doesn’t want to sell.
Leicester have yet to sign anyone at all this summer, while Kasper Schmeichel is also a target for Nice.
Cristiano Ronaldo responds to reports over Man United meeting
Cristiano Ronaldo met with Manchester United officials earlier this week but there has been no movement since then on a potential exit.
However, the player himself has responded on Instagram to one claim that his agent Jorge Mendes was left “less than positive” about him being allowed to leave, writing:
“Impossible not to talk about me one day. Otherwise the press makes no money. You know that if you don’t lie you can’t get people’s attention. Keep going then one day you’ll get some news right.”
Arsenal ‘agree terms’ with Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans
Arsenal might not be done spending yet despite adding Jesus, Zinchenko, Vieira and Marquinhos to the squad, plus backup keeper Turner.
Youri Tielemans is in their sights, reports Ben Jacobs via football.london, with the report suggesting that personal terms are already agreed between the Gunners and the Belgian midfielder.
A fee of less than £30m is potentially enough to get the deal done as Tielemans is in the final 12 months of his deal and it seems almost certain he will not be extending his stay at the King Power Stadium.
Barcelona agree to sign Chelsea target Jules Kounde from Sevilla for £41.87m
The 23-year-old France international will join the Spanish side for a reported 50million euros (£41.87million) providing he passes a medical and agrees personal terms, which is not expected to be a problem given he has already posed for pictures in Barca clothing.
It is a blow for Chelsea, who were hopeful of bringing the centre-half to Stamford Bridge, but now must look for alternative defensive options.
A statement from Barca read: “FC Barcelona and Sevilla FC have reached an agreement for the transfer of Jules Olivier Kounde, awaiting the player passing a medical and the signing of contracts.”
The deal continues Barca’s spending spree this summer following the captures of Raphina from Leeds and Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski.
