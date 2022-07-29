✕ Close Ten Hag tight-lipped on Ronaldo; Rashford says Man Utd ‘a lot fitter than last season’

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea are all facing a race against time now to land new signings before the start of the Premier League season, with all three reportedly still chasing at least one big addition apiece. The Blues suffered a blow as Barcelona confirmed they had agreed a deal to sign a major target for Thomas Tuchel’s side, Jules Kounde, with latest rumours suggesting they will look to land either Josko Gvardiol, Presnel Kimpembe or Wesley Fofana.

The Gunners, meanwhile, are trying to both offload players and potentially bring in a midfield addition, with Youri Tielemans reportedly the subject of their attentions. Nuno Tavares and William Saliba are both wanted by Marseille, while the futures of Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Hector Bellerin are yet to be clarified, too.

For Manchester United, the ongoing summer stories remain on Cristiano Ronaldo and Frenkie de Jong. The former is seeking an Old Trafford exit as he looks for another crack at winning the Champions League, but his options appear slim and United have not agreed to let him depart. Dutch midfielder De Jong, meanwhile, remains in a stand-off with Barcelona over financial matters, while they need him to depart to register players signed this summer.

Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below: