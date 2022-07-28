Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo makes Man United demand as Juventus chase Liverpool striker
The Premier League returns next week and both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to define the final weeks of the transfer window with their business yet to conclude. While Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training at Manchester United’s training base, the 37-year-old did not take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Wrexham on Wednesday and instead watched on from the side-lines and the Mail claims he has demanded to be freed of his contract.
It comes as his agent Jorge Mendes leads showdown talks over his future, with Sir Alex Ferguston also reportedly involved in discussions with Erik ten Hag. Two players who did take part in the match were Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, who has been unveiled as the club’s latest signing. United have meanwhile not changed their stance over Ronaldo, insisting he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.
Elsewhere, Chelsea have been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of Jules Kounde, with Barcelona now reaching an agreement with Sevilla for the highly rated defender after making a dramatic late intervention. Juventus are reportedly “very close” to agreeing a deal with Liverpool for Roberto Firmino, while they continue to montitor Chelsea’s Timo Werner and Man United’s Anthony Martial.
City consider move for Benfica full-back Grimaldo
Manchester City are considering Spanish left-back Alex Grimaldo as a potential option.
With little progress yet in their pursuit of Brighton’s Marc Cucurella, City have turned their attention to Benfica’s full-back who has been priced at around €20m, according to Marca.
City have Joao Cancelo who can play in the position exceptionally well but is a right-back by trade. They sold left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko to Arsenal this summer in a £30m deal, while the only other left-back on the club’s books, Benjamin Mendy, is awaiting trial on sexual assault charges.
Luis Suarez returns to Nacional after 17 years in Europe
Former Liverpool striker and Uruguay’s all-time leading goal scorer Luis Suarez has confirmed he is returning to the club he made his debut with 17 years ago.
The 35-year-old striker announced the news on Twitter, a day after he told fans he had reached a pre-agreement with Nacional in Montevideo.
On Wednesday, Suarez said the deal was now official and he changed his social media profile to one of himself wearing the white, blue and red of Nacional.
“I am proud to wear my shirt again at @Nacional!” Suarez wrote on Twitter. “Thank you all for the support! SEE YOU SOON.”
Uruguay’s all-time leading scorer Luis Suarez returns to Nacional after 17 years
The 35-year-old striker was Liverpool’s most expensive signing in 2011.
Barcelona scupper Chelsea hopes of signing Jules Kounde
Barcelona are set to beat Chelsea to Jules Kounde, after agreeing a €50m fee with Sevilla for the 23-year-old defender. Barca’s incredible spending spree looks set to continue, with the club still keen to add Chelsea’s Spanish 30-somethings Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso to the wage bill.
It looks like Chelsea will be going back into the market for a defender over the coming weeks.
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘demands to be freed of his contract’ at Manchester United
Good morning. We start with the latest from the Cristiano Ronaldo situation.
It comes as his agent Jorge Mendes leads showdown talks over his future, with Sir Alex Ferguston also reportedly involved in discussions with Erik ten Hag. Two players who did take part in the match were Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, who has been unveiled as the club’s latest signing. United have meanwhile not changed their stance over Ronaldo, insisting he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.
