The Premier League returns next week and both Manchester United and Chelsea look set to define the final weeks of the transfer window with their business yet to conclude. While Cristiano Ronaldo has returned to training at Manchester United’s training base, the 37-year-old did not take part in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Wrexham on Wednesday and instead watched on from the side-lines and the Mail claims he has demanded to be freed of his contract.

It comes as his agent Jorge Mendes leads showdown talks over his future, with Sir Alex Ferguston also reportedly involved in discussions with Erik ten Hag. Two players who did take part in the match were Christian Eriksen and Lisandro Martinez, who has been unveiled as the club’s latest signing. United have meanwhile not changed their stance over Ronaldo, insisting he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season.

Elsewhere, Chelsea have been dealt a significant blow in their pursuit of Jules Kounde, with Barcelona now reaching an agreement with Sevilla for the highly rated defender after making a dramatic late intervention. Juventus are reportedly “very close” to agreeing a deal with Liverpool for Roberto Firmino, while they continue to montitor Chelsea’s Timo Werner and Man United’s Anthony Martial.

