Transfer news LIVE: Cristiano Ronaldo ‘wants immediate Man United exit’ and Frenkie De Jong latest
Follow all the football transfer news, rumours and latest updates today
While Manchester United continue to focus on who they can bring in this summer, there is still the ominous issue of Cristiano Ronaldo and keeping a player against his will. The Portuguese has confirmed his desire to leave, but United’s stance is he is not for sale, while the lack of interest since Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes looked across Europe for interest could also see the marriage extended for a further season. Erik ten Hag will have to contend with this issue as the season starts in two weeks, while Frenkie De Jong is still being pushed towards Old Trafford by Barcelona, who are desperate for the Dutch midfielder to leave and ease their financial woes. United’s Plan B it seems is Lazio star Sergej Milinkovic Savic. Although the Serbian is a different player to De Jong, the Red Devils would still upgrade in midfield with the 27-year-old’s signing.
Chelsea have encountered more difficulty getting a target over the line after a late intervention from Barcelona in the race to sign Sevilla star Jules Kounde. The Blues may need to look elsewhere for their second significant defensive upgrade after bringing in Kalidou Koulibaly to reload after the departures of Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen. The Sevilla star will cost in excess of £50m with Barcelona poised to trump the Blues again after landing former Leeds star Raphinha.
Elsewhere, Cristiano Ronaldo‘s future remains in doubt, the Portuguese wants to leave Manchester United, but his wages remain prohibitive and Erik ten Hag maintains the No 7 is not for sale with one more year remaining on his contract at Old Trafford. Real Madrid are not interested according to the latest reports, while a shock move to Atletico Madrid has also been rumoured. The Mail reports Leicester have rejected a £15m bid from Monaco for Boubakary Soumare. And Leicester are willing to consider big-money offers for James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho in order to raise funds to strengthen the squad, the Telegraph claims. Follow all the latest transfer news with our live blog below:
Fulham bid for Issa Diop rejected by West Ham
West Ham have knocked back a bid from Fulham thought to be worth €17.5m (£14.8m) for Issa Diop.
L’Equipe believe the Whites will finally break through and land the 25-year-old centre-back.
David Moyes initially suspended talks after Nayef Aguerd’s injury, but it appears as though that stance has now softened and Diop could move across London.
Sadio Mane ‘can play until 39’ as Jurgen Klopp reveals candid talk before Liverpool exit
Jurgen Klopp believes Sadio Mane is in such crazily good shape that he could play into the 2030s after predicting the former Liverpool forward can carry on until he is almost 40.
The German also praised Bayern Munich’s new signing for the way he handled his departure from Anfield by saying it is a model for how transfers should be conducted and insisting he retains complete respect for the Senegalese.
Mane, who turned 30 in April, joined Bayern for £35 million last month, ending a six-year stay at Liverpool in which he scored 120 goals.
Klopp felt it was key Mane gave him enough notice of his plans, saying to Viaplay: “Sadio told me that he wants and the agent told me he wants a new challenge.
Barcelona ask Jules Kounde to help them hijack Chelsea transfer
Barcelona have pleaded for patience from Sevilla’s Jules Kounde, as they attempt to hijack his move to Chelsea.
While the London club have agreed a £50m-plus fee with Sevilla and have the principles of a deal done, Barcelona have not yet made a formal bid, due to the need now to sell players.
The centre-half has been willing to go to Chelsea, but his preferred option is Camp Nou. Barcelona are attempting to play on this, as they accelerate their moves to try and sell players.
It has again been pressed upon Frenkie de Jong that the club “needs” him to go. The Dutch midfielder has remained obstinate in his stance, especially as he is owed €17m in deferred wages.
Chelsea ‘offer Timo Werner to RB Leipzig’ as Jule Kounde talks rumble on
In Chelsea news, Metro reports via Foot Mercato that the club have offered Germany striker Timo Werner, 26, to RB Leipzig in order to beat Paris St Germain to the signing of France defender Nordi Mukiele, 24, from the Bundesliga club.
While the Guardian writes Chelsea’s move for Sevilla centre-back Jules Kounde is in “danger of collapsing”. The paper says Barcelona are refusing to end their pursuit of the 23-year-old defender and are “increasingly optimistic” they can land the France international.
Cristiano Ronaldo to demand Manchester United exit ‘immediately'
Elsewhere, reports suggest Cristiano Ronaldo will demand to leave “immediately”.
That’s according to the Sun who claim the 37-year-old will have “showdown” talks with the Red Devils now that the squad is back from its pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia, which he missed due to “family reasons”.
United host Brighton 7 August to kick off their Premier League campaign.
