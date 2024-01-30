Conor Gallagher could be sold by Chelsea in the final days of the transfer window (Getty Images)

The January transfer window enters it’s final days after a slow month but is set to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season, ahead of Thursday night’s deadline.

Chelsea are willing to sell Conor Gallagher over the next two days to help meet FFP regulations, so long as they get the right offer, and Tottenham are considering a last-ditch bid, according to The Times. The Blues asked for £50m last summer which turned Spurs to other targets, but that price is likely to have come down with only 18 months left on Gallagher’s contract. Spurs want to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, although he wants to stay.

Newcastle United are close to reaching the limit of financial fair play too, so may need to offload players over the next few days with Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier all linked to other clubs. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is another academy product set to be sacrificed in order to raise funds to meet profit and sustainability regulations. Grenada want to loan Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri, West Ham are in talks to sign Al-Ittihad’s Jota, and Everton and Luton are scrapping to loan Chuba Akpom from Ajax.

