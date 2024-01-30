Transfer news LIVE: Spurs hunt Chelsea talent, Villa could sell star, plus Man Utd and Newcastle latest
The January transfer window enters it’s final days after a slow month but is set to heat up as clubs try to bolster their squads for the second half of the season, ahead of Thursday night’s deadline.
Chelsea are willing to sell Conor Gallagher over the next two days to help meet FFP regulations, so long as they get the right offer, and Tottenham are considering a last-ditch bid, according to The Times. The Blues asked for £50m last summer which turned Spurs to other targets, but that price is likely to have come down with only 18 months left on Gallagher’s contract. Spurs want to offload Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, although he wants to stay.
Newcastle United are close to reaching the limit of financial fair play too, so may need to offload players over the next few days with Bruno Guimaraes, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier all linked to other clubs. Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey is another academy product set to be sacrificed in order to raise funds to meet profit and sustainability regulations. Grenada want to loan Manchester United’s Facundo Pellistri, West Ham are in talks to sign Al-Ittihad’s Jota, and Everton and Luton are scrapping to loan Chuba Akpom from Ajax.
Conor Gallagher 'happy at Chelsea' amid Spurs links
When is the transfer deadline?
Transfer deadline day for the Premier League and all men’s sides in England is Thursday 1 February, with the window shutting at 11pm GMT.
What about Scotland?
The Scottish window will shut half-an-hour later, at 11.30pm.
And the rest of Europe?
La Liga’s window closes at the same time as the Premier League, which is midnight in Spain. Clubs in Ligue 1, meanwhile, will have an hour less to make their signings.
Business in the Bundesliga has to be concluded by 6pm German time (5pm GMT), and Serie A’s window an hour later.
What about the WSL?
WSL clubs have until 11pm GMT on Wednesday 31 January to complete any deals.
It has been a relatively quiet window, particularly in the Premier League, where financial fair play restrictions have meant squads have largely remained settled.
But there has been late drama in January before, and with a number of open title races across Europe, a few top clubs could yet invest.
Of interest, too, will be the fate of those based in or targeted by the Saudi Pro League, with Jordan Henderson’s move to Ajax one of the highest-profile deals of the window so far.
