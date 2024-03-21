Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Wales or Finland will move to within a game of a place at Euro 2024 as the two nations contest a play-off semi-final.

Three places are still up grabs at this summer’s tournament, with the winner of this one-legged clash setting up a meeting with either Poland or Estonia to secure their spot in Germany.

Wales missed out on progressing to the Euros directly after consecutive draws to conclude their qualifying efforts in Group D.

And while Rob Page’s side will be favourites on home soil, they will be wary of a Finland side with plenty of experienced figures to call upon.

Here’s everything you need to know. Get the latest football odds and tips here.

When is Wales vs Finland?

Wales vs Finland is due to kick off at 7.45pm GMT on Thursday 21 March at the Cardiff City Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Welsh language channel S4C from 7.20pm GMT or via Viaplay Sports 1, with coverage on the latter channel starting at 7.35pm. A livestream will be available via the Viaplay website.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Rob Page gave a surprise recall to captain Aaron Ramsey ahead of the play-offs, with the midfielder back available sooner than expected after injury and featuring for Cardiff City at the weekend. Wes Burns is a major doubt with a hamstring injury, and Ben Cabango and Joe Low have been forced to withdraw from Page’s squad. Ethan Ampadu and Daniel James could both win a 50th cap.

Inter Miami’s Robert Taylor has pulled out of the Finland squad, but Oliver Antman should make a return to international action after missing his side’s final four qualifying games due to injury. Marcus Forss is doubtful due to an injury issue.

Predicted line-ups

Wales XI: Ward; Mepham, Rodon, Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Williams; Wilson, Johnson; Moore.

Finland XI: Hradecky; Soiri, Hoskonen, Jensen, Uronen; Kamara, Schuller, Jensen; Lod, Pukki, Pohjanpalo.

Odds

Wales win 9/10

Draw 12/5

Finland win 15/4

Get the latest football betting site offers here.

Prediction

Wales progress. Wales 3-1 Finland.