A general view of London Stadium (Getty)

Follow live coverage as West Ham United face Arsenal in the EFL cup.

Manchester United won this competition last season - known as the Carabao Cup since 2017 - but it remains Liverpool who have the most triumphs in history, with nine to their name, one ahead of Man City.

While all 72 clubs from the football league enter from the first round, Premier League teams enter at the second or third round stage, the latter for clubs competing in Europe this season.

The final will be held at Wembley on 25 February, 2024, marking the first chance for both a trophy and a place in next season’s Uefa competitions.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.