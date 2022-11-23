Morocco vs Croatia LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news, line-ups and more today
Group F clash as Luka Modric and the 2018 World Cup runners-up face Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium
Croatia face Morocco in their World Cup opener as they bid to repeat their superb journey to the final in 2018.
Luka Modric, who won the Golden Ball in Russia four years ago, will hope to deliver one last time for Croatia in a World Cup, with Zlatko Dalić’s side packed with talent.
Speaking of which, Walid Regragui’s Morocco side have the potential to cause an upset in the tournament, having fallen slightly short of expectations in their run to the quarter-finals at last year’s Africa Cup of Nations.
Belgium and Canada are also in Group F, with each of the four sides capable of qualifying for the last 16 of the competition.
Follow all the action from the Al Bayt Stadium with our live blog below:
Morocco vs Croatia: Mateo Kovacic profile
If surprise 2018 runners-up Croatia take the World Cup by storm again in Qatar, in the thick of it this time will probably be Mateo Kovacic, one of the beating hearts of their midfield.
The 28-year-old is going into his third finals having finally established himself as a key member of coach Zlatko Dalic’s team after proving his credentials as a top-level performer at Chelsea in the Premier League.
Success has not always been so easy for the Dinamo Zagreb teenage prodigy who joined Inter Milan aged 18 and moved to Real Madrid two years later where he failed to leave his mark.
Kovacic has had his ups and downs for Croatia too. After featuring early in their unexpectedly long run in Russia four years ago, Kovacic was an unused substitute when Croatia knocked England out in the semi-finals and did not come on in the final either when they lost 4-2 to France.
At club level, Kovacic has four Champions League winners’ medals, three of them from his time at Real. But he had not played a minute in a final of Europe’s most prestigious club competition until he came on as a substitute for Chelsea in their 1-0 win over Manchester City in Porto in 2021.
World Cup: Cristiano Ronaldo appears to taunt Manchester United with new watch unveiling
Former Manchester United player Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to taunt his old club with the unveiling of a new jewellery collaboration. Ronaldo, 37, saw his contract with the Premier League club ended with immediate effect on Wednesday (22 November). The decision was said to be mutual.
Just hours after the announcement, the Portuguese footballer shared news of his partnership with jeweller Jacob & Co. with his 500 million Instagram followers, writing in the caption: “I’m excited to announce my partnership with @jacobandco, one of the leading watch brands in the world.
“Today, we reveal our first watch collection that I co-designed with my dear friend @jacobarabo.”
Fans were quick to notice that the clock face design on the watch Ronaldo was wearing in the image depicted the infamous header he scored against Manchester United while playing for Real Madrid in 2013 during a Champions League match. This prompted many to suggest that the new designs could be a “swipe” at his old club.
“Cristiano Ronaldo’s ICONIC header vs Manchester United is the face of his new luxury watch,” one person on Twitter commented along with a cry-laughing emoji. Ronaldo posted a new luxury watch that featured his header vs Manchester United minutes after he announced he has left Man United. Lmaooo. Another goal against them?” another person wrote.
Morocco vs Croatia: Achraf Hakimi profile
Morocco defender Achraf Hakimi has already achieved a lot for a player who has just turned 24.
He has played for Real Madrid, Inter Milan and Paris St Germain, winning the Champions League, Italian and French league titles with those clubs respectively, has more than 50 caps and is preparing for his second World Cup.
The Spain-born right back came through Real’s youth academy before breaking into the senior team in 2017. He was part of the side that won the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup titles in the 2017-18 campaign.
But Hakimi, who can also play at left back and wing-back, could not hold down a regular place at Real, joining Borussia Dortmund on loan in 2018. He starred in Germany over two seasons with Dortmund before joining Inter where he won Serie A in 2020-2021 before moving to Paris Saint-Germain the following season, adding the Ligue 1 title to his collection of silverware last term.
A modern full back, Hakimi has a knack of pushing forward down the flank, unsettling backlines with his efficiency. He has scored more than 20 goals at club level, a decent tally for a defender who made his professional debut five years ago.
Morocco vs Croatia: TEAM NEWS
Morocco: Bounou, Hakimi, Saiss, Aguerd, Mazraoui, Ounahi, Amrabat, Ziyech, Amallah, Boufal, En-Nesyri.
Subs: Hamdallah, Zaroury, Sabiri, Mohamedi, Chair, Aboukhlal, Ezzalzouli, El Yamiq, Dari, Cheddira, Tagnaouti, El Khannous, Benoun, Attiyat Allah, Jabrane.
Croatia: Livakovic, Juranovic, Lovren, Gvardiol, Sosa, Modric, Brozovic, Kovacic, Vlasic, Kramaric, Perisic
Subs: Stanisic, Barisic, Erlic, Majer, Grbic, Livaja, Pasalic, Petkovic, Budimir, Orsic, Vida, Ivusic, Sutalo, Sucic, Jakic.
World Cup: Gareth Southgate ‘worried’ over England penalty situation at World Cup
Gareth Southgate will seek dialogue with Fifa for “clarity” on rules on penalties at the World Cup, after what England felt were inconsistent application of the laws for penalties in the 6-2 win over Iran.
Harry Maguire appeared to have been man-handled in the box during the first half, but the incident didn’t even go to VAR despite teams having been warned that was precisely the sort of moment that would be penalised. Southgate said it concerned him all the more since it had been an England goal that was used as an example in guidance to referees before the tournament.
The officials had been shown Kalvin Phillips blocking Albanian defenders for a Maguire goal in a 5-0 win last November, with Pierluigi Collina saying “that would be disallowed here - it would be interfering with an opponent from an offside position”. Southgate felt that rationale wasn’t applied. England did give away a penalty for the last goal of the game.
“Well, what worries me is we were used in an example in the referee’s video. And what we were shown, the incident in the first half, we were told that would be a definite penalty, the second half, maybe there’s a shirt pull, we’ve got to be better on that but I’m a bit worried we were the example shown, and then to get a decision as happened in the first half, we need some clarification really as to how it’s going to be.
“That happened in Russia actually, and we’ve got to have that dialogue with Fifa and just make sure... we want clarity, otherwise, we don’t know where we stand. Goals are going in and we don’t know whether they stand or not. The bit that worries me is we were the example we were shown.”
France 4-1 Australia: A blow for the holders!
Lucas Hernandez has become the latest France player to be ruled out of the World Cup.
The Bayern Munich defender was forced off in the first half of Tuesday’s 4-1 win over Australia and subsequent scans have shown a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament of his right knee.
It means Hernandez will be set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines and play no further part in the holders’ attempts to defend their World Cup title in Qatar.
National team boss Didier Deschamps said: “Like the whole group, players and staff, I am extremely sorry for Lucas.We are losing an important element. Lucas is a warrior and I have no doubt that he will do everything possible to return to the game.
“First plan, I know him well. Courage, he will have it, that’s for sure. On behalf of the group, I wish him the best possible recovery.”
Hernandez has become the third player to leave the France camp since the squad linked up for the tournament with Karim Benzema and Christopher Nkunku also suffering injuries during the past week.
Morocco vs Croatia predicted line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup fixture
Croatia play Morocco in Group F of the World Cup. With Belgium favourites to top Group F, Croatia and Morocco could be battling it out for the second qualification spot alongside Canada.
Croatia were finalists four years ago in Russia and Luka Modric remains the leader of the side, with Mateo Kovacic being his partner in midfield. Morocco will look to influential wing-back Achraf Hakimi and Chelsea forward Hakim Ziyech as they aim to improve upon their showing in 2018 when they failed to qualify from the group stages.
Here’s everything you need to know.
Morocco vs Croatia team news
Neither team seem to have any reported injury concerns in the build-up and may opt to stick with settled sides.
Croatia have key partnerships in defence and midfield, with Dejan Lovren partnering Josko Gvardiol at the back and Luka Modric, Mateo Kovacic and Marcelo Brozovic in midfield.
Ivan Perisic will look to rampage down the left, while Bruno Petkovic and Andrej Kramaric may compete for the starting spot up front.
For Morocco, Nayef Aguerd should start at the heart of defence despite barely featuring in the Premier League for West Ham this season.
