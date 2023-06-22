Wrexham fixtures released for League Two 2023/24 season

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wrexham begin life back in the football league with a home match against MK Dons, after their fixture list for the 2023/24 season was revealed.

The Red Dragons earned promotion from the National League after topping the table last term, manager Phil Parkinson guiding them back into League Two after a 15-year absence, following relegation in 2008.

Fortunes at the club were transformed with the takeover by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with the most recent development being a change in name of their home ground thanks to a sponsorship deal.

Work will have to be done at the Racecourse Ground before the season starts, however, after flooding caused damage to the building over the summer.

The club have a pre-season tour to prepare for too, heading to the United States for a series of matches which conclude in McElhenney’s hometown of Philadelphia. Then it’s back to the UK to get ready for competitive action as one of the EFL’s 72 clubs once again, with further notable fixtures to come against Gary Neville’s Salford City in October and on the final day of the season, when Wrexham host last season’s beaten play-off finalists Stockport County.

Wrexham’s 2023/24 fixtures

05/08/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Milton Keynes Dons

12/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Wimbledon v Wrexham

15/08/2023 19:45 Wrexham v Walsall

19/08/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Swindon Town

26/08/2023 15:00 Barrow v Wrexham

02/09/2023 15:00 Tranmere Rovers v Wrexham

09/09/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Doncaster Rovers

16/09/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Grimsby Town

23/09/2023 15:00 Stockport County v Wrexham

30/09/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Crewe Alexandra

03/10/2023 19:45 Mansfield Town v Wrexham

07/10/2023 15:00 Crawley Town v Wrexham

14/10/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Salford City

21/10/2023 15:00 Bradford City v Wrexham

24/10/2023 19:45 Wrexham v Sutton United

28/10/2023 15:00 Notts County v Wrexham

11/11/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Gillingham

18/11/2023 15:00 Accrington Stanley v Wrexham

25/11/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Morecambe

28/11/2023 19:45 Harrogate Town v Wrexham

09/12/2023 15:00 Forest Green Rovers v Wrexham

16/12/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Colchester United

23/12/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Newport County

26/12/2023 15:00 Swindon Town v Wrexham

29/12/2023 15:00 Walsall v Wrexham

01/01/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Barrow

06/01/2024 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons v Wrexham

13/01/2024 15:00 Wrexham v A.F.C. Wimbledon

20/01/2024 15:00 Newport County v Wrexham

27/01/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Crawley Town

03/02/2024 15:00 Salford City v Wrexham

10/02/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Bradford City

13/02/2024 19:45 Sutton United v Wrexham

17/02/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Notts County

24/02/2024 15:00 Gillingham v Wrexham

02/03/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Accrington Stanley

09/03/2024 15:00 Morecambe v Wrexham

12/03/2024 19:45 Wrexham v Harrogate Town

16/03/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Tranmere Rovers

23/03/2024 15:00 Grimsby Town v Wrexham

29/03/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Mansfield Town

01/04/2024 15:00 Doncaster Rovers v Wrexham

06/04/2024 15:00 Colchester United v Wrexham

13/04/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Forest Green Rovers

20/04/2024 15:00 Crewe Alexandra v Wrexham

27/04/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Stockport County

The full list of League Two fixtures can be found here.