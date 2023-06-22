Wrexham fixtures released for League Two 2023/24 season
The full fixture list for the new season was released on Thursday
Wrexham begin life back in the football league with a home match against MK Dons, after their fixture list for the 2023/24 season was revealed.
The Red Dragons earned promotion from the National League after topping the table last term, manager Phil Parkinson guiding them back into League Two after a 15-year absence, following relegation in 2008.
Fortunes at the club were transformed with the takeover by Hollywood pair Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, with the most recent development being a change in name of their home ground thanks to a sponsorship deal.
Work will have to be done at the Racecourse Ground before the season starts, however, after flooding caused damage to the building over the summer.
The club have a pre-season tour to prepare for too, heading to the United States for a series of matches which conclude in McElhenney’s hometown of Philadelphia. Then it’s back to the UK to get ready for competitive action as one of the EFL’s 72 clubs once again, with further notable fixtures to come against Gary Neville’s Salford City in October and on the final day of the season, when Wrexham host last season’s beaten play-off finalists Stockport County.
Wrexham’s 2023/24 fixtures
05/08/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Milton Keynes Dons
12/08/2023 15:00 A.F.C. Wimbledon v Wrexham
15/08/2023 19:45 Wrexham v Walsall
19/08/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Swindon Town
26/08/2023 15:00 Barrow v Wrexham
02/09/2023 15:00 Tranmere Rovers v Wrexham
09/09/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Doncaster Rovers
16/09/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Grimsby Town
23/09/2023 15:00 Stockport County v Wrexham
30/09/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Crewe Alexandra
03/10/2023 19:45 Mansfield Town v Wrexham
07/10/2023 15:00 Crawley Town v Wrexham
14/10/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Salford City
21/10/2023 15:00 Bradford City v Wrexham
24/10/2023 19:45 Wrexham v Sutton United
28/10/2023 15:00 Notts County v Wrexham
11/11/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Gillingham
18/11/2023 15:00 Accrington Stanley v Wrexham
25/11/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Morecambe
28/11/2023 19:45 Harrogate Town v Wrexham
09/12/2023 15:00 Forest Green Rovers v Wrexham
16/12/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Colchester United
23/12/2023 15:00 Wrexham v Newport County
26/12/2023 15:00 Swindon Town v Wrexham
29/12/2023 15:00 Walsall v Wrexham
01/01/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Barrow
06/01/2024 15:00 Milton Keynes Dons v Wrexham
13/01/2024 15:00 Wrexham v A.F.C. Wimbledon
20/01/2024 15:00 Newport County v Wrexham
27/01/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Crawley Town
03/02/2024 15:00 Salford City v Wrexham
10/02/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Bradford City
13/02/2024 19:45 Sutton United v Wrexham
17/02/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Notts County
24/02/2024 15:00 Gillingham v Wrexham
02/03/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Accrington Stanley
09/03/2024 15:00 Morecambe v Wrexham
12/03/2024 19:45 Wrexham v Harrogate Town
16/03/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Tranmere Rovers
23/03/2024 15:00 Grimsby Town v Wrexham
29/03/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Mansfield Town
01/04/2024 15:00 Doncaster Rovers v Wrexham
06/04/2024 15:00 Colchester United v Wrexham
13/04/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Forest Green Rovers
20/04/2024 15:00 Crewe Alexandra v Wrexham
27/04/2024 15:00 Wrexham v Stockport County
The full list of League Two fixtures can be found here.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies