Thunderstorms and heavy rain have caused flooding in Wrexham, leading to some “structural damage” to the Racecourse Ground, home of Wrexham AFC.

A hospitality suite on Sunday 18 June was cleared of diners enjoying a Father’s Day meal due to the flooding.

“Wrexham AFC can confirm the 1864 Suite was evacuated during the third sitting of today’s Father’s Day meals at the Racecourse Ground,” the statement read.

“In the wake of the torrential rain that hit the region late this afternoon, some structural damage has resulted in a large leak inside the Macron Stand reception area.”

The statement added that all diners were safely evacuated.