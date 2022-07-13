The Open 2022 LIVE: Golf news from St Andrews including tee times and latest odds

✕ Close Is Tiger Woods Capable Of Winning The Open Championship?

The Open 2022 is finally almost here and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.

Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in 2021.

It was a memorable Open last time at St Andrews in 2015, with Zach Johnson clinching a second major title when he beat Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a four-hole play-off, which left Jordan Spieth agonisingly one shot away from joining them in pursuit of a calendar grand slam.

“This is going to be a special week of golf and having many of the sport’s great champions and future stars play in this event is a great way to mark this historic championship,” Woods said. “St. Andrews has such a unique atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again and on a course that holds fantastic memories for me.’’

