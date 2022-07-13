The Open 2022 LIVE: Golf news from St Andrews including tee times and latest odds
Follow all the latest updates from St Andrews ahead of the 150th Open getting underway on Thursday morning
The Open 2022 is finally almost here and St Andrews hosts the 150th edition on the historic Old Course. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.
Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in 2021.
It was a memorable Open last time at St Andrews in 2015, with Zach Johnson clinching a second major title when he beat Louis Oosthuizen and Marc Leishman in a four-hole play-off, which left Jordan Spieth agonisingly one shot away from joining them in pursuit of a calendar grand slam.
“This is going to be a special week of golf and having many of the sport’s great champions and future stars play in this event is a great way to mark this historic championship,” Woods said. “St. Andrews has such a unique atmosphere, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans again and on a course that holds fantastic memories for me.’’
Follow all the latest news and updates with our live blog below:
The Open at St Andrews could be too easy, Jordan Spieth claims
Jordan Spieth fears St Andrews could prove too easy for the world’s best players when it hosts the 150th Open Championship next week.
Seven years after missing out on a play-off by a shot as he attempted to win the third leg of an unprecedented calendar grand slam, Spieth returns to the Old Course in pursuit of a second Open title following his victory at Royal Birkdale in 2017.
The 62 recorded by Branden Grace in the third round that year remains the lowest in men’s major championship history, although three months later Ross Fisher set a course record of 61 at St Andrews in the Dunhill Links Championship.
Asked after an opening 68 in the Genesis Scottish Open if the Old Course could prove too easy, Spieth said: “Yeah, I think it might be.
“It’s hard for me to tell given in 2015 we had so much wind that we couldn’t even play. But I think if it’s like it was this morning out here, it’s just a wedge contest, really.”
The dynamic duo
Tommy Fleetwood has been keeping the spectators entertained this morning as he’s enjoying a practice round with his good friend Francesco Molinari.
Molinari has great memories of The Open after becoming the 2018 Champion Golfer. That same year he combined with Fleetwood to win five points at the Ryder Cup in Paris helping Europe to regain the trophy.
The duo will see a lot of each other this week as they’re paired together in the opening two rounds. Will they be able to repeat their form from four years ago this week?
How to win The Open according to Scottie Scheffler
World no. 1, Scottie Scheffler, has been practising all over the course this week as he looks to add The Open championship to his ever growing list of tournament wins.
The Masters champion is playing at St Andrews for the first time this week and is relishing the experience even when he’s found the bunkers. .
Scheffler was asked about his thoughts on the best way to win The Open and he said: “Avoid the bunkers.
“The legend of Tiger, avoiding them all for 72 holes, is right. I still don’t know how he did that. Avoid bunkers and use angles where you can, like driving into the rough. It will be tough to miss them but you can lose two shots each time you find a deep one.”
Scheffler also elaborated on his experience of this famous course adding: “I did not know what to expect. I heard rumours but to see it first hand is different.
"It is a really special place, I can see the history and how golf was designed to be played hundreds of years ago.”
Woods excited for 150th Open
Tiger Woods has been having a great at St. Andrews this week.
He’s been joking around with Justin Thomas during the practice rounds and causing a bit of chaos on the putting green by pranking Rory McIlroy.
Woods seems very relaxed ahead of his most recent return to professional golf but under that laid-back demeanour he’ll be thinking about how he can win this tournament.
Those thoughts will all play out over the next four days but for now Tiger seems more determined than ever to enjoy his time on the course.
LIV Golf and PGA Tour urged by Rory McIlroy to hold peace talks to avoid ‘splitting the game’
The shadow of LIV Golf - the new Saudi backed tour that offers huge prize money - hovers over this week’s Open as the players continue to debate whether the rebel tour has harmed the professional game.
Rory McIlroy has been quite vocal in his opposition to LIV Golf but says that the PGA Tour and DP World Tour should hold talks with the Saudi-funded series as the escalating tension between the circuits is “splitting the game”.
Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Phil Mickelson and Dustin Johnson are among a number of top players who have joined the lucrative series, which brought suspensions and fines from the U.S. and European tours.
Four-times major winner McIlroy has been one of the most outspoken critics of the breakaway circuit but said now was the time to find common ground.
“That needs to happen,” McIlroy told BBC Sport when asked whether peace talks should take place. “I wish it hadn’t got that messy ... In hindsight there were probably steps that were missed that wouldn’t have made it as messy.
“Everyone has to pivot and change and try to be better and hopefully get to that stage but ... all the narrative isn’t good. It’s splitting the game instead of everyone coming together.”
Golfers get to grips with Old Course during practice
There’s a relaxed atmosphere around St. Andrews as the professionals continue to prepare for the 150th Open Championship tomorrow morning.
The sun is blazing and the wind isn’t too troublesome. The course is firm and a little unpredictable after the ball bounces so the players will use today to get to grips with different parts of the course and how different shots work out.
‘I’m going to be a wee bit more anxious’ says MacIntyre
Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre will have a great deal of home support from the spectators at St. Andrews this week but admits his heart will be pumping hard on the first tee.
"Of course I’m probably going to be a wee bit more anxious, a wee bit more nervous at the start.” said the 25-year-old Scot. "Once I get into it and after I play the first couple of holes, I’m playing golf.
“I’m competing for the biggest tournament in the world. That’s why everyone’s here. And it’s on a special golf course.
"I’ve had that dream since I was a wee boy. When I was driving in on Sunday, that’s the first time I’ve ever had goose bumps coming to St Andrews. I always drove into town, and it’s like, oh, we’re in St Andrews.
"But when I came in from above the town and I had the music on, and I actually had goose bumps. I was like, wow, this is just -- this is different.
"This is what, as I said at the start, if I was ever to play just one Open Championship, it would have been here. I’ve not had the best of times here, but it’s just different. The Open Championship in here, again, it’s the biggest golf tournament that you can play in."
Lawrie to hit opening tee shot of 150th Open
Hitting the opening tee shot in The Open is a once in a career honour bestowed on a select few golfers and for the 150th anniversay of golf’s oldest major the opportunity has been given to Scotland’s Paul Lawrie.
The 1999 Champion Golfer will begin proceedings at 6.35am on Thursday morning and Lawrie is relishing the chance to set the tone for what will undoubtably be a gripping four days.
“It is a huge week, a big milestone,” he said. “The more you think about it, actually, it is a nice thing to be asked to do on the 150th.
“I’m always nervous on the first tee, no matter what tournament I’m playing. It is the only time I’m ever nervous when I play, I don’t know why, I’ve always been that way.
“Thursday will be the same, if not more, but luckily it is a nice, wide fairway down there. Now I have said that, it will narrow a bit on Thursday morning!”
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of The Open 2022.
St Andrews hosts the 150th Open on the historic Old Course and there are plenty of storylines to watch. Tiger Woods is back, Rory McIlroy enters the week as favourite and defending champion Collin Morikawa is among a star-studded field looking to create more history at the Home of Golf.
Jack Nicklaus once said “your career is not complete unless you’ve won an Open Championship at the Home of Golf” and Woods admitted he agrees as he bids to ignite the latest stage of an incredible comeback after missing the US Open due to the lingering effects of that serious car crash in 2021.
The spectre of LIV Golf also hangs over the week, setting us up for plenty of drama, and we’ll keep you up to date with all the latest news.
