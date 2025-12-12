Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions bet builder tips

LA Rams -5.5 points spread - 17/20 BetMGM

Over 55.5pts - 23/25 BetMGM

Matthew Stafford 300+ passing yards - 27/20 BetMGM

Puka Nacua To Score Anytime TD - 4/5 BetMGM

Bet builder pays 6/1 with BetMGM

The Detroit Lions visit the Los Angeles Rams in another huge Sunday NFL game this weekend. The hosts are looking to clinch a playoff spot, while the Lions can move back into a playoff position with a win at the SoFi Stadium, we’ve put together a bet builder for the clash with the latest odds from BetMGM.

The bet builder focuses on one of the standout games of Week 15, with the Rams – the current top seed in the NFC – taking on the Lions in a match that could have huge implications for the play-off picture.

The Rams sit first in the NFC West with a 10-3 record, having won seven of their last eight games, and they welcome a Lions side who are sitting 8-5 at third in the NFC North after beating the Cowboys 44-30 last time out.

The hosts’ 45-17 win over the Cardinals last week has some fans thinking they arguably look like the best team in the NFL, and BetMGM make them overwhelming favourites at 2/5 on the moneyline, with the Lions 5.5-point underdogs on the handicap.

Rams vs Lions bet builder tips

1. Rams -5.5 - 17/20 BetMGM

The Rams have won seven of their last eight games coming into Week 15, with the loss to the Panthers brushed off as they demolished the Cardinals last time out. This week, they face a Lions side who are 4-4 in their last eight games, and though the visitors are one of the better offensive sides in the NFL – ranked at first for points per game and third in yards per game – betting sites are expecting the Rams to clinch that play-off spot this weekend.

The hosts are tied for third in red zone touchdown percentage with the Lions, so they are clearly a gifted attacking unit too, with former Lions QB Matthew Stafford leading an offence that is fourth in points per game and yards per game and third in passing yards per game.

The Rams have fared well in defence this season too, sitting third in opponent points per game and 13th in opponent yards per game. They’re also 11th in opponent rushing yards per game and first in the NFL in opponents’ scoring on the ground this year, with Byron Young having 11 sacks and ten tackles for a loss.

Conversely, the Lions defence ranks 18th in opponent points per game and 19th in opponent passing yards per game. With both teams possessing great offensive units, that Rams defence could well be the difference this weekend.

The spread sits at -5.5 for this one, and we think the Rams will cover that as they wrap up a play-off berth on Sunday.

2. Over 55.5pts - 23/25 BetMGM

NFL betting sites are expecting plenty of scores on Sunday, with the total points line set at 55.5.

The Lions are first in points per game while sitting third in yards per game, with the visitors also fifth in the passing game and fifth in the league in rushing yards per game. RB Jahmyr Gibbs has run for 1,062 yards this year while scoring 13 times, while David Montgomery has run for 603 yards, scoring seven.

The Rams have excelled in passing attack while ranking fourth in points per game and yards per game and third in passing yards per game, and as mentioned above, both sides are tied for third in red zone touchdown percentage this season.

That all suggests that plenty of points will be scored at the SoFi Stadium, with the Lions having scored 24 or more points 10 times this season, and the Rams 26-plus on eight occasions. Perhaps more pertinently, these sides have scored 30 or more points each in 13 matches between them, suggesting there could be fireworks in Inglewood.

3. Matthew Stafford 300+ passing yards - 27/20 BetMGM

Rams QB Matthew Stafford has entered the MVP race this season after a series of impressive performances, with the 37-year-old having 35 touchdown passes across 13 games.

Stafford is fourth in passing yards in the NFL this term with 3,354, completing 66.7 percent of his passes, and with the former Lions QB expected to target plenty of downfield shots against his old team, his yards could soon add up in this one.

The Lions pass defence has shown weakness at points this season, ranking 19th in opponent passing yards per game, and considering they let Dak Prescott throw for 376 yards last week, we think an in-form Stafford could be value to surpass 300 passing yards this weekend.

4. Puka Nacua To Score Anytime TD - 4/5 BetMGM

While Stafford has emerged as the Rams’ key man this season, wide receiver Puka Nacua has been one of the stars of the supporting cast, bringing in 1,186 yards and six touchdowns so far.

Nacua has served as as Stafford’s top target this season, with the QB finding the 24-year-old with a 28-yard pass for one of his two touchdowns last week against the Cardinals.

If they can click in attack once more, Nacua should be well-placed to take advantage of the Lions’ weaknesses in terms of passing yards per game (though on the receiving end of course).

Davante Adams is the obvious pick for a score, with 718 yards and 14 touchdowns this term, though with odds as low as 11/20 for an anytime TD, we think there’s more value in a wager on Nacua.

Please Gamble Responsibly

If you plan to have a bet on the NFL this weekend, make sure to gamble responsibly.

It’s vital that bettors take steps to remain in control of their time and budget when using gambling sites.

The same applies whether you’re using online bookmakers, slot sites, casino sites, casino apps, or any other gambling medium.

Even the most knowledgeable punter can lose a bet, so always stick to a budget and never chase your losses.

It’s particularly important not to get carried away by any free bets or casino offers you might receive, both of which are available in abundance on gambling apps, but must be approached with caution.

You can stay in control by making use of the responsible gambling tools offered, such as deposit limits, loss limits, self-exclusion and time-outs.

You may also want to visit the following free organisations to discuss any issues with gambling you might be having:

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.