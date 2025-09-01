Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The NFL is America’s biggest sporting export and its growing popularity in the UK extends to both punters and betting sites.

Super Bowl LVIII was watched by a record 3.4 million Brits, many of who will be on the lookout for the best NFL odds for the 2025 season.

The new season runs until mid-February and as always will consist of 32 teams split into two conferences during the regular season, with play-offs following that before the headline event of American sport – the Super Bowl.

This page will display the latest NFL odds available on NFL betting sites. We’ve produced this guide to the latest live NFL betting odds from bookmakers to help readers find the best prices throughout the course of the season.

Punters will find top value on several NFL football odds markets on this page – including NFL MVP odds, NFL Super Bowl odds and markets for each and every game – with any changes to markets made by online bookmakers immediately reflected by our odds comparison tool.

All our NFL odds come from recommended online bookmakers, all of which are licensed by the UK Gambling Commission.

NFL Odds for the Week

Every NFL season is split into two parts; the regular season and the play-offs. There are 18 weeks of regular season matches before the play-offs start.

The play-offs consist of four rounds, culminating in the Super Bowl. In total, there are 285 NFL games every year and the odds for all of them can be found on this page.

Our NFL odds comparison tool displays the best odds for three popular betting markets: point spread (handicap), match winner, and total game points.

Remember to check updates as odds move quickly during the week, particularly after the injury reports come out. Other factors that can affect prices include team form and betting trends.

Super Bowl Odds

Super Bowl futures are the most popular outright NFL betting market, with odds shifting during the season based on team performance, key injuries, and playoff seeding.

The Super Bowl features the conference champions from the AFC and NFC, with the next Super Bowl taking place at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California on 8 February, 2026.

Recent betting trends show punters who’ve backed those teams towards the top of the market have been regularly rewarded. Of the last 12 Super Bowl winners, 11 started the season with odds of 16/1 or shorter, while eight had single-digit odds.

Below is a table of the last 10 Super Bowl winners, along with their pre-season odds.

Previous Super Bowl Winner

Season Winner Runner-up Final Score Pre-season Super Bowl odds 2024 Philadelphia Eagles Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 16/1 2023 Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers 25-22 OT 6/1 2022 Kansas City Chiefs Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 8/1 2021 Los Angeles Rams Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 14/1 2020 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 10/1 2019 Kansas City Chiefs San Francisco 49ers 31-20 6/1 2018 New England Patriots Los Angeles Rams 13-3 6/1 2017 Philadelphia Eagles New England Patriots 41-33 40/1 2016 New England Patriots Atlanta Falcons 34-28 OT 6/1 2015 Denver Broncos Carolina Panthers 21-10 9/1

NFL Playoff Odds

Each season, 14 teams qualify for the playoffs based on their win-loss record. The eight division champions and the next six teams with the best records advance to the postseason.

These teams then take part in four knockout play-off rounds, culminating in the Super Bowl.

Bookmakers offer odds on each of the 32 teams to qualify for the playoffs, and players should check these NFL odds regularly as they change quickly throughout the regular season.

NFL MVP Odds

The NFL MVP award is the most important individual award of the season, honouring the best player in the sport both for their individual skill and what that player brings to their team.

The MVP award has traditionally been dominated by quarterbacks. Since the award started in 1961, QBs have been named MVP 48 times, with running backs next on 18.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen won the award in 2024, making it 12 consecutive seasons that a quarterback has collected the award.

Overall, team success often influences individual MVP chances, with Allen’s Buffalo Bills finishing as the second seed in the AFC in 2024 and Lamar Jackson’s Baltimore Ravens finishing first the year before.

NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds (DPOY)

The Defensive Player of the Year (DPOY) award is given as recognition of the league’s top defensive performer.

Linebackers have won the award more than any other position with 17 wins, three of which were achieved by New York Giants great Lawrence Taylor. However, only one linebacker has scooped the prize in the last 11 years, with Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II winning in 2024.

Remember that both individual stats – such as sacks or interceptions – and team defensive strength will impact the NFL DPOY odds.

NFL Offensive Player of the Year Odds (OPOY)

The nature of the game means that the OPOY award usually goes to standout skill-position players, such as wide receivers, running backs and quarterbacks.

This award differs from MVP as it focuses on statistical dominance rather than overall team value. As such, running backs have won this award 26 times – ahead of quarterbacks on 20 wins – with Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley winning last season.

Of course, record-breaking performances or consistent production can swing NFL betting odds. Drew Brees, Eric Dickerson and Peyton Manning all won the OPOY award after record-breaking campaigns, while 2024 winner Barkley was on track to break the all-time rushing record before being benched in the Philadelphia Eagles’ season finale.

Responsible Gambling

If you’re having a bet on the football, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive, and it’s important to stay in control of your gambling, whether you’re using online bookies, casino sites, slot sites, bingo sites or any other gambling platform.

Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help you stay in control.

Always treat free bet offers or casino bonuses with an element of caution. They are widely available on gambling apps, but always check the terms and conditions, and consider whether they are worth your attention.

If you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

