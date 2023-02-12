✕ Close Who’s going to win Super Bowl 57? | You Ask the Questions

Super Bowl 57 is here and the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Kansas City Chiefs in what promises to be a thrilling finale to the NFL season.

Patrick Mahomes edged out Jalen Hurts for this season’s MVP award, but no quarterback has doubled up the most prestigious individual accolade in the sport with the Lombardi trophy since Kurt Warner in 1999.

The key battle in this game is likely to centre around Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the pressure exerted from the Eagles defense.

Should Mahomes prevail it will be a second ring in five years on this impressive run under Andy Reid, though Nick Sirianni hopes to complete a remarkable two-year transformation of the Eagles.

Follow live build-up to the game at State Farm Stadium this evening: