Super Bowl 2023 LIVE: Patrick Mahomes injury latest updates and Eagles vs Chiefs news
The Philadelphia Eagles area 1.5-point favourites against the Kansas City Chiefs in Glendale, Arizona
Super Bowl 57 is here and the Philadelphia Eagles battle the Kansas City Chiefs in what promises to be a thrilling finale to the NFL season.
Patrick Mahomes edged out Jalen Hurts for this season’s MVP award, but no quarterback has doubled up the most prestigious individual accolade in the sport with the Lombardi trophy since Kurt Warner in 1999.
The key battle in this game is likely to centre around Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the pressure exerted from the Eagles defense.
Should Mahomes prevail it will be a second ring in five years on this impressive run under Andy Reid, though Nick Sirianni hopes to complete a remarkable two-year transformation of the Eagles.
Follow live build-up to the game at State Farm Stadium this evening:
Super Bowl 2023: Talking points for Eagles vs Chiefs
How bad is Patrick Mahomes’ ankle?
The most talked-about ankle in sport might just end up dictating the destination of this Super Bowl. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes got his ankle caught and rolled up under a Jacksonville Jaguars defender during the Divisional Round and was forced to leave the game, as Kansas City fans were treated to the worrying vision of Chad Henne under centre in the play-offs. Mahomes eventually returned but was clearly limited and in pain, although that didn’t stop him grinding his side to a 27-20 triumph.
He then gritted his teeth and did what he needed to do to help the Chiefs down the Bengals in the AFC Championship game but a less-than-fully-mobile Mahomes restricts what KC can do offensively. He has built his reputation as the NFL’s superman on a freakish ability to complete passes on the run, from impossible angles and to contort his body into the unlikeliest of positions. Head coach Andy Reid is cautiously optimistic that his QB will be able “to do just about everything”, while Mahomes himself admits there is some uncertainty, saying: “I don’t think you’ll know exactly until you get to gameday.
I definitely can move around better than I was moving last week or two weeks ago, then I’ll rely on some adrenaline to let me do a little extra when I’m on the field.” The Chiefs will need their superstar to be close to 100 per cent in order to hoist the Lombardi.
Patrick Mahomes and the key battle that will decide Super Bowl 2023
Patrick Mahomes frantically dashed to his right, desperately scanning the end zone in search of an open teammate. It was fourth and nine and almost his last chance to spark a fourth-quarter comeback in Super Bowl 55 while down 31-9.
But as William Gholston nibbled at his ankle, Mahomes flicked a wrist while sprawled out with just a hint of Michelangelo’s Creation of Adam to the pose. The pass looked destined to produce his latest masterpiece.
But with four Buccaneers constructing a wall around Darrel Williams, the ball landed with a gentle bounce on the turf, extinguishing hope and eventually defeat to add a blemish to Mahomes’ résumé.
Two years later, Mahomes is hobbled from an ankle sprain but eagerly embraces a third trip to the big dance, cognisant of how a winning or losing record in this particular game can shape a legacy. It is partially why Tom Brady, with a 7-3 Super Bowl record, elevated himself above Peyton Manning, who finished his career with two wins and two losses.
The NFL throne is tantalisingly within reach, but the Chiefs continue to tiptoe between sunk opportunity and supremacy during the Mahomes and Andy Reid era, depending on the result on Sunday. The NFL has masterfully produced parity and equal opportunity over the last decade or more, in stark contrast to the Premier League, ensuring no dominant force since Brady and the Patriots parted ways. That changes if Mahomes can clinch a second ring to go with five consecutive AFC Championship games.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies