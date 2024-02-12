Kelvin Kiptum death – latest: Seb Coe leads tributes as marathon world record holder passes in Kenya accident
The Kenyan won the London Marathon last year and beat compatriot and legendary runner Eliud Kipchoge’s world record later in 2023 at the Chicago Marathon
Sport is mourning after Kelvin Kiptum, the men’s marathon world record holder, died in a road accident in Kenya late on Sunday night. Kiptum and his coach Garvais Hakizimana died in a collision in the Kaptagat area.
Kiptum burst onto the marathon scene over the last two years, winning the 2023 London Marathon and then stunning the running world to break compatriot Eliud Kipchoge’s world record at the Chicago Marathon in October in 2:00:35. Kiptum was targeting the Rotterdam Marathon in April next, with excitement building at the prospect of an attempt to break the two-hour barrier in an official race for the first time, following Kipchoge’s unofficial run of 1:59:40.2 in Vienna in 2019.
World Athletics president Seb Coe has led the tributes to Kiptum - follow the latest news and reaction to the tragic news below:
Former Olympian Bernard Lagat has reacted to the passing of Kelvin Kiptum.
Lagat, who has competed for Kenya and the United States over a glittering career and participated in the marathon, took to social media to reveal his shock.
Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction
Kiptum was a strong favourite to win gold at this summer at the Paris Olympics.
While fans were excited for a first head-to-head showdown with compatriot Eliud Kipchoge.
The tragic news now cuts short a blossoming career with immense potential given his three performance over the iconic distance and his ability and discipline to negative split already at such a young age.
Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction
Kelvin Kiptum was one of World Athletics’ men’s athlete of the year last year.
Posing alongside fellow winners Noah Lyles and Armand 'Mondo' Duplantis, as World Athletics split the award, Kiptum was recognised outside the distance running world.
Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction
Kelvin Kiptum’s professional career started back in 2018 at the Eldoret Half Marathon, running an impressive 1:02:01 at altitude. He would follow that up with a DNF in the Stockholm in May 2019, then a 28:17 in Utrecht in 2019 down in the 10k.
There would be another DNF in Brussels in 2020 at a one-hour race, with two half marathons in 2020: a 1:00:57 in Marugame and then 59:59 in Den Haag.
Kiptum's career at the shorter distances would finish in 2021, including a 28:27.87 in the 10k in Stockholm and two half marathons; one in Lens (59:35) and then Valencia half marathon in 59:02.
Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction
Kelvin Kiptum marathon results
- Maraton Valencia Trinidad Alfonso EDP 2022: 2:01:53
- TCS London Marathon 2023: 2:01:25
- Bank of America Chicago Marathon: 2:00:35
Kelvin Kiptum death - Chicago Marathon pays tribute to Kenyan
“We are shocked and saddened by the news of the recent death of Kelvin Kiptum. Kelvin was a once in a generation athlete at the front of his career and there is no doubt in my mind that his greatest achievements were ahead of him. We were lucky to witness his greatness on the streets of Chicago.
“While he will be celebrated for his record-breaking performances, I will remember him as an incredible talent and as an even more magnificent person. The sport of marathon running has suffered a tragic loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.” – Carey Pinkowski, Executive Race Director, Bank of America Chicago Marathon.
“Kelvin Kiptum was the 2023 Bank of America Chicago Marathon champion and world record holder (2:00:35).”
Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction
Kenya’s minister for sports, Ababu Namwamba, announced on X: “Devastatingly sickening! Kenya has lost a special gem. Lost for words.”
Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction
Kelvin Kiptum death - latest tributes and reaction
Former Kenya Prime Minister: “Devastating news as we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual, Kelvin Kiptum, World Record holder and Kenyan athletics icon. Together with his coach, they tragically passed on in an accident tonight.
“My deepest condolences to his loved ones, friends, and the entire athletics fraternity. Our nation grieves the profound loss of a true hero.”
