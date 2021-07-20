Fran Kirby, Steph Houghton and Nikita Parris will be some of the star names hoping to be on show as Team GB get their women’s football event underway at the Tokyo Olympics on Wednesday.

Great Britain face Chile in their first group stage match, with coach Hege Riise imploring the squad to overcome the emotional nature of featuring at the Games and focus on the quest for success.

Matches against Canada and the host nation, Japan, will follow this game - with the top two going through.

A total of 10 players in the squad are from Manchester City, with just three of the group not selected from the England squad that Riise was briefly in charge of this year.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8.30am BST at the Sapporo Dome.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on BBC 2 and streamed across the BBC iPlayer. It will also be shown on Eurosport 1 and discovery+.

What is the team news?

Riise lined up with a double pivot when she led England’s national team in friendlies during April and, with the bulk of the Great Britain squad made up of Lionesses, there’s likely to be a similar approach here. Fran Kirby has been a central cog in those plans and is likely to be a key performer playing just off the striker.

Chile have several established seniors to call upon, with seven players in the squad having earned over 50 caps at international level. Lyon goalkeeper Christiane Endler is the squad captain and one of the most well-known players of the group.

Predicted line-ups

Great Britain Women: Roebuck; Stokes, Houghton, Bright, Bronze; Ingle, Little; Hemp, Stanway, Kirby; White

Chile Women: Endler; Toro, Guerrero, Pardo, Lopez; Lara, Araya, Lopez, Zamora; Aedo, Urrutia

Odds

Great Britain 1/14

Draw 6/1

Chile 14/1

Prediction

Team GB to cruise to an opening win as they get back into tournament mode and build optimism over medal hopes. Great Britain 3-0 Chile