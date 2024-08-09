Imane Khelif fight LIVE: Updates as Algerian boxes in Olympic final amid gender row
Follow live as Khelif fights Liu Yang of China, with a gold medal on the line in Paris
Imane Khelif will box for Olympic gold tonight, facing Liu Yang in the welterweight final at Paris 2024.
Khelif’s Olympic campaign has proven highly controversial, with the Algerian having allegedly failed a gender eligibility test in 2023 due to the presence of certain chromosomes. That test result led to Khelif’s disqualification from the World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA).
The IBA previously ran Olympic boxing but was dropped by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before the Tokyo Games. The IOC no longer recognises the IBA as a governing body due to concerns over the organisation’s finances and ties to Russia, and due to fears of corruption.
In Paris, Khelif found herself under intense scrutiny after her first fight, as Angela Carini withdrew after just 46 seconds. The Italian, who received one significant punch from Khelif, retired from the bout in tears and said she had “never been hit so hard” in her life.
Carini later apologised, while Khelif went on to ease past Luca Anna Hamori and Janjaem Suwannapheng via unanimous decision. Now, the 25-year-old faces China’s Liu Yang, as both fighters chase Olympic gold.
Follow live updates and results below:
Imane Khelif vs Liu Yang: 46-second victory over Angela Carini
The controversy really escalated after Khelif’s first match, which lasted just 46 seconds.
Her opponent, Angela Carini, withdrew from the bout after one significant punch from Khelif and soon broke down in tears.
Carini later said she had “never been hit so hard” in her life.
However, as the week progressed, the Italian did apologise to Khelif.
Boxer tearfully quits after punch by Olympic rival who failed gender eligibility test
Angela Carini withdrew 46 seconds into the fight, after Imane Khelif landed a right hand
Imane Khelif vs Liu Yang: How Olympic controversy began
Before Khelif even stepped in the ring in Paris, there was scrutiny of her Olympic campaign.
The same applied to Taiwan’s Lin Yu-ting, who is in her own gold-medal match at featherweight this weekend.
Two boxers competing at Olympics despite failing gender test at World Championships
Female boxers Lin Yu-ting and Imane Khelif both previously failed a gender eligibility test but have been cleared to compete at Paris 2024
Imane Khelif vs Liu Yang: Algerian’s controversial Olympics explained in full
Imane Khelif has fought her way to within one bout of Olympic gold, separated from glory by just nine minutes of combat in Paris. Yet she has been standing in the eye of a storm, as much as she has been standing in a boxing ring.
Some might have first felt the swirl last week, when Angela Carini withdrew 46 seconds into her fight with the Algerian, tearfully saying she had “never been hit so hard” in her life. But the cumulus stage played out long before that controversial contest, which drew attention to Khelif’s disqualification for allegedly failing a gender eligibility test at the 2023 World Championship.
The origin of this particular tempest can be traced back to 2022.
We take you back to the beginning, and explain how Khelif arrived at this moment, and what comes next...
How boxer Imane Khelif overcame a gender row to stand on the brink of Olympic glory
Khelif and Lin Yu-ting have been at the centre of a boxing controversy, having allegedly failed gender tests in the past. Now both fighters have won Olympic medals and are going for gold. Alex Pattle explains how we got here, and what comes next
Imane Khelif vs Liu Yang: What time does welterweight Olympic final start?
Tonight’s welterweight final between Khelif and Liu is scheduled for 10:51pm local time (9:51pm BST).
Khelif vs Liu is the fourth and final bout of the session (which starts at 9.30pm local time; 8.30pm BST) and follows the men’s heavyweight gold-medal fight – between Azerbaijan’s Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez and Uzbekistan’s Lazizbek Mullojonov.
What time does Khelif fight? How to watch Olympic boxing final
Khelif fights for gold at Roland Garros tonight in the women’s welterweight final following a controversy surrounding her failed gender test at last year’s world championship
