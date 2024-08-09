Imane Khelif fight LIVE: Updates as Algerian boxes in Olympic final amid gender row

✕ Close Moment Imane Khelif wins Olympics semi-final bout

Imane Khelif will box for Olympic gold tonight, facing Liu Yang in the welterweight final at Paris 2024.

Khelif’s Olympic campaign has proven highly controversial, with the Algerian having allegedly failed a gender eligibility test in 2023 due to the presence of certain chromosomes. That test result led to Khelif’s disqualification from the World Championships by the International Boxing Association (IBA).

The IBA previously ran Olympic boxing but was dropped by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before the Tokyo Games. The IOC no longer recognises the IBA as a governing body due to concerns over the organisation’s finances and ties to Russia, and due to fears of corruption.

In Paris, Khelif found herself under intense scrutiny after her first fight, as Angela Carini withdrew after just 46 seconds. The Italian, who received one significant punch from Khelif, retired from the bout in tears and said she had “never been hit so hard” in her life.

Carini later apologised, while Khelif went on to ease past Luca Anna Hamori and Janjaem Suwannapheng via unanimous decision. Now, the 25-year-old faces China’s Liu Yang, as both fighters chase Olympic gold.

