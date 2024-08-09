Support truly

Imane Khelif returns to the ring tonight and faces the fight of her life when she battles China’s Yang Liu for gold at the Olympics.

The bout will conclude an intense fortnight for the Algerian at Paris 2024 following scrutiny after the IBA, which is not running boxing at the Olympics, announced she had failed a gender test at last year’s world championships.

The drama started after Angela Carini withdrew 46 seconds into her fight with Khelif, and further victories against Hungary’s Anna Luca Hamori, amid loud support from a boisterous contingent of Algerian fans, and Thailand’s Janjaem Suwannapheng have set up a crowning moment.

But Yang could deny Khelif in the final under the roof at Roland Garros, where the boxing has shifted for the finals this week, in what promises to be a dramatic evening of pugilism.

Here’s the start time and how to watch all the action unfold in Paris:

When and where is Imane Khelif v Yang Liu?

Khelif vs Liu is on Friday 9 August at Roland Garros, Paris and the fight is scheduled for 10:51pm local time (9:51pm BST).

Khelif vs Liu is the fourth and final bout of the session and follows the men’s heavyweight gold medal fight between Azerbaijan’s Loren Berto Alfonso Dominguez and Uzbekistan’s Lazizbek Mullojonov.

Imane Khelif celebrates her quarter-final victory in Paris ( The Associated Press )

How can I watch the fight and is there a live stream?

You can watch the fight with the live stream on Discovery+, which will show the full card on the app. Coverage of the boxing and today’s evening session begins at 8:20pm BST. BBC Sport could opt to show the fight, too, although the broadcaster has not confirmed which two events it will show at the time of the fight, with the current deal limiting the amount of live action it can bring viewers.