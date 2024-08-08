Jump to content

Noah Lyles reveals he had Covid but chose to compete in 200 metres final

Lyles took the bronze medal behind gold medal winner Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and USA’s Kenny Bednarek who claimed silver.

Rachel Steinberg
Thursday 08 August 2024 20:58
USA’s Noah Lyles, who finished third in the men’s 200 metres final, revealed afterward he had Covid (Martin Rickett/PA).
USA’s Noah Lyles, who finished third in the men’s 200 metres final, revealed afterward he had Covid (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Wire)

Noah Lyles revealed he had Covid after collecting Olympic 200 metres bronze on Thursday night.

The American sprinter said he tested positive around five o’clock on Tuesday morning and woke up in the middle of the night “with chills”.

Lyles, the Olympic 100 metres champion said he quickly quarantined in a hotel, but insisted on competing in the final won by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo celebrates winning the men’s 200 metres final at the Paris Olymics (Martin Rickett/PA).
Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo celebrates winning the men’s 200 metres final at the Paris Olymics (Martin Rickett/PA). (PA Wire)

The 27-year-old, who was hoping to become the first man since Usain Bolt to win both Olympic sprint titles, said the illness had affected his performance.

