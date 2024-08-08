Noah Lyles reveals he had Covid but chose to compete in 200 metres final
Lyles took the bronze medal behind gold medal winner Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo and USA’s Kenny Bednarek who claimed silver.
Noah Lyles revealed he had Covid after collecting Olympic 200 metres bronze on Thursday night.
The American sprinter said he tested positive around five o’clock on Tuesday morning and woke up in the middle of the night “with chills”.
Lyles, the Olympic 100 metres champion said he quickly quarantined in a hotel, but insisted on competing in the final won by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.
The 27-year-old, who was hoping to become the first man since Usain Bolt to win both Olympic sprint titles, said the illness had affected his performance.