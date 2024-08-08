Noah Lyles reveals he had Covid but chose to compete in 200 metres final

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Noah Lyles revealed he had Covid after collecting Olympic 200 metres bronze on Thursday night.

The American sprinter said he tested positive around five o’clock on Tuesday morning and woke up in the middle of the night “with chills”.

Lyles, the Olympic 100 metres champion said he quickly quarantined in a hotel, but insisted on competing in the final won by Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo celebrates winning the men’s 200 metres final at the Paris Olymics (Martin Rickett/PA). ( PA Wire )

The 27-year-old, who was hoping to become the first man since Usain Bolt to win both Olympic sprint titles, said the illness had affected his performance.