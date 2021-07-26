Great Britain are heading into their final group stage match and they are looking to secure top spot, which would mean they play a third-placed nation in the quarter-finals.

Hege Riise’s side have already seen off Chile and hosts Japan so far, with the final game coming against Canada who currently sit in second.

Ellen White has scored all three goals so far, though there could be some changes to the team given Team GB’s progression to the last eight is already guaranteed.

Full-back Lucy Bronze wants the clean sheets to continue and says Great Britain have been really working on their off-the-ball movement, which has yielded sucessess so far: “If you don’t concede goals, you can’t lose games,” she said. “Japan had a couple of shots, but they were from long distance. I think that was an area we picked up on, when we played New Zealand before the tournament, we knew that was something we could tighten up on with defensive transitions.”

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 12pm BST on Tuesday 27 July, at the Kashima Soccer Stadium in Kashima.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BBC 1 and can be streamed via the BBC iPlayer. It will also be on Eurosport 5 and the Eurosport player, as well as Discovery+.

What is the team news?

Canada could be without Stephanie Labbie again after she missed the second match with an injury picked up against Japan.

Fran Kirby is available once more after missing the first two group games with injury. Changes could be made for Great Britain as they are already assured of a quarter-final spot.

Predicted line-ups

Canada: Sheridan; Chapman, Zadorsky, Buchanan, Lawrence; Grosso, Scott, Fleming; Beckie, Sinclair, Prince

Great Britain: Roebuck; Daly, Bright, Houghton, Bronze; Walsh, Ingle, Little; Hemp, White, Parris

Odds

Canada 29/10

Draw 2/1

Great Britain 19/20

Prediction

Team GB to stay unbeaten and claim top spot in style. Canada 1-1 Great Britain.