Friday Doncaster racing tips: Best bets, previews and odds

Day two of the St Leger Festival at Doncaster is headlined by the Doncaster Cup (15.00) and we’ve got a tip for that race, alongside three more best bets for Friday’s action.

Betfred Mallard Handicap (Doncaster, 13.15)

This looks tricky, with several of those with ability and good records coming into it on the back of a few defeats. Synergism is very much one of interest after some good recent form at lower levels and he could take another step forward.

However, I like the look of the Irish challenger, Duraji. The Dermot Weld-trained colt got off the mark in a Leopardstown maiden (1m2f, good to yielding) last summer and enough was thought of him to try him in pattern company on his first four starts of 2025.

That failed to bring any further success and he then entered a handicap for the first time at Goodwood last month. Racing freely that day, he did well to finish under three lengths fourth behind Sam Hawkens over a similar trip to this and on good to soft.

He looks worth keeping on the right side of from this mark of 98 and he remains unexposed in this company. At 13/2 on betting sites at the time of writing, he looks a good each-way play with a win far from out of the question.

Carlsberg Danish Pilsner Flying Childers Stakes (Doncaster, 14.25)

Another cracking renewal of this Group 2 sprint for juveniles sees the return of Lady Iman, who didn’t make the grade in the Nunthorpe at York last time but should be a big player again back against her own age group.

She is feared, while Revival Power and the tough and consistent Havana Hurricane are others with claims but preference is for Mission Central.

One of two Ballydoyle representatives in the field, the gelded son of No Nay Never was well beaten on debut, when a short-priced favourite at Dundalk in April. Gelded soon after, he was given time before being brought back to the racecourse and that has paid dividends.

An impressive eight-length winner of a Curragh maiden (6f, good) next time, he then made all in the Group 3 Round Tower Stakes, back over the same C&D last time. He showed bags of pace that day and would have won by more but for idling in front as they got close home. The drop back to this trip won’t do any harm and he is taken on horse racing betting sites to score.

Betfred Howard Wright Doncaster Cup Stakes (Doncaster, 15.00)

Favourites have won seven of the last 10 renewals of this classy Group 2 contest and the Gosdens hold recent sway in the trainers’ stakes, having saddled three of the last six winners, including Sweet William last year.

Although the Sea The Stars gelding has been unable to add to that success since, if you take out a below par effort in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, he has been ultra consistent in defeat, including in the Goodwood Cup and most recently, York’s Group 2 Lonsdale Stskes.

He goes well on soft ground and looks very likely to be able to run his race again and in this field he should prove tough to beat.

British Stallion Studs EBF Premier Fillies' Handicap (Doncaster, 15.40)

This looks a very good race of its type on paper and it’s possible to put together a fairly lengthy shortlist on horse racing betting apps, including the likes of Cape Flora, who looks well treated, Bosphorus Rose, who looks progressive and gets a step up in class here, and Chilli Queen.

I’m going to take them all on, respectfully, with Perfect Your Craft. Ralph Beckett’s filly was a heavy ground Salisbury winner on debut last October, over a mile. She then beat just one home when sent off as the favourite for the Listed Height Of Fashon Stakes at Goodwood on her reappearance in May, when she was hampered at a vital stage.

She wasn’t brought back to the racecourse until July, when she raced prominently before sticking on well to win here over 1m2f, on ground described as good to soft. She shaped there as her pedigree would suggest, that 1m4f will be well within her compass and, having been freshened up again, she can is taken to improve again and make the most of what looks like it could still be a handy mark.

