Friday racing tips: Best bets and odds for Newmarket, Musselburgh, Thirsk and Brighton

Friday’s Racing Tips

Jungle Monarch (Musselburgh, 14.20) – 1pt win @ 15/8 bet365

South Parade (Thirsk, 15.40) – 0.5pt each-way @ 7/1 bet365

Mumayaz (Brighton, 15.30) – 0.5pt each-way @ 9/1 bet365

Dashing Dick (Newmarket, 19.05) – 0.5pt each-way @ 7/1 bet365

Rogue Dynasty (Newmarket, 19.40) – 1pt win @ 3/1 bet365

Racing correspondent Jonathan Doidge enjoyed a profitable Glorious Goodwood, picking out no fewer than nine winners and finishing the week 9.82pts in profit. Now, he turns his attention to Friday’s racing, using the best betting sites when selectng his latest racing tips.

14.20 Musselburgh Tips

At Musselburgh there are some trappy handicaps where finding value on horse racing betting sites is not looking easy, but an interesting runner goes in the British Stallion Studs EBF Novice Stakes (14.20) in the shape of Jungle Monarch.

Karl Burke’s string is in good shape and, after a disappointing debut effort at Wolverhampton, he ran much more like the market suggested at Redcar last time, despite being the beaten favourite.

He travelled well that day and had excuses, as it was reported after the race that he’d lost his right fore shoe. This flat track suits speedier types and, now gelded, he might have more improvement in him this time than his opponents.

Friday racing tip 1: Jungle Monarch – 1pt win @ 15/8 bet365

15.40 Thirsk Tips

Over at Thirsk, there’s an interesting contest for the JW 4x4 Northallerton Handicap (15.40). Several of these have C&D form, including South Parade, who represents Richard Fahey.

The four-year-old filly wouldn’t be in quite as good form as some recently but she’s back on a handy mark as a result. She also has a good draw and she could be poised to strike again.

Friday racing tip 2: South Parade – 0.5pt each-way @ 7/1 bet365

15.30 Brighton Tips

The Harry Bloom Memorial 'Brighton Bullet' Handicap (15.30) looks the pick on the card at Brighton. An in-form Abate should prove popular with punters after success last time at Lingfield and can again go well.

However, a better value bet could be Mumayaz for trainer Tony Carroll. He’s already a C&D winner, his career best turf effort having come here earlier in the season. He also posted a career-best AW effort at Wolverhampton (5f) last time out, so he’s still in good nick.

He’s 2lb higher than that C&D win from April, but conditions will suit and cheekpieces now go on to accompany the tongue-tie he usually sports, which could help lift him to greater heights. He looks a decent each-way play.

Friday racing tip 3: Mumayaz – 0.5pt each-way @ 9/1 bet365

Newmarket Tips

Newmarket stages one of its Friday summer evening cards and there’s an open contest on paper for the Maritime Cargo Services Outperforming The Opposition Handicap (19.05).

Dashing Dick already has a course and distance success to his name last season and arrives in good form, having gone close at York and then run another cracker back here when a close third last time. Admittedly, he is exposed but so are most of his opponents and he should be capable of being heavily involved again.

A mention, at this point, for the unexposed Deadly Kiss, who improved here on slower ground last time but with a dry forecast before the race, she will have a bit to prove on the forecast ground, whereas the selection does not.

Friday racing tip 4: Dashing Dick – 0.5pt each-way @ 7/1 bet365

Staying at ‘HQ’ and the Maritime Cargo Services Smart Customs Clearance Fillies' Handicap (19.40) looks to present a good opportunity for Rogue Dynasty to win again.

James Owen’s filly broke her duck on her first start for the trainer, at Chester last month. She bettered that effort, despite defeat, at Yarmouth last time. She will probably appreciate the drying ground and can continue her recent progress with another win.

Friday racing tip 5: Rogue Dynasty (Newmarket, 19.40) – 1pt win @ 3/1 bet365

