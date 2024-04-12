Grand National LIVE: Latest odds, tips, news and updates from day two at Aintree

✕ Close Jockey Club director explains Grand National changes following safety concerns

The Grand National festival continues today at Aintree Racecourse with seven races of varying difficult that will build the anticipation for Saturday’s headline event.

The biggest race in the British calender is expected to draw around 150,000 people to Aintree over the next three days with an estimated 600 million people watching the Grand National around the world.

Last year’s winner was the Lucinda Russell trained Corach Rambler who is the favourite heading into the race despite being given a weight of 11st 2lb. He looks to emulate the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll to become a multiple winner of the National.

Competition is fierce with Gavin Cromwell’s Vanillier a likely contenders after having only been beaten by two and a quarter lengths in last year’s contest. I Am Maximus will be well-backed and the plethora of horses from the Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott stables all have a chance at taking the top prize.

Follow along with our blog below for all the news from Aintree and find the latest odds and tips right here: