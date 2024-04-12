Grand National LIVE: Latest odds, tips, news and updates from day two at Aintree
The festival continues on Friday afternoon building up to the big race on Saturday 13 April.
The Grand National festival continues today at Aintree Racecourse with seven races of varying difficult that will build the anticipation for Saturday’s headline event.
The biggest race in the British calender is expected to draw around 150,000 people to Aintree over the next three days with an estimated 600 million people watching the Grand National around the world.
Last year’s winner was the Lucinda Russell trained Corach Rambler who is the favourite heading into the race despite being given a weight of 11st 2lb. He looks to emulate the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll to become a multiple winner of the National.
Competition is fierce with Gavin Cromwell’s Vanillier a likely contenders after having only been beaten by two and a quarter lengths in last year’s contest. I Am Maximus will be well-backed and the plethora of horses from the Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott stables all have a chance at taking the top prize.
Follow along with our blog below for all the news from Aintree and find the latest odds and tips right here:
Anger rises with Jockey Club after cuts to prize money on eve of Grand National
Britain’s leading racecourse group, the Jockey Club, revealed last Sunday that it is cutting it’s contributions to prize money funds this year after declining attendance figures at last month’s Cheltenham Festival.
Dwindling attendances coupled with the impact of affordability checks have hit the Jockey Club’s revenues meaning they need to reduce their spending with the reduction in prize purses expected to total around £1.5m from May until the end of the year.
Jockey Club chief executive Nevin Truesdale said the cuts were due to the “very, very significant financial headwinds” it is facing.
Lower attendance figures and rising costs have affected revenues for the racecourse group
Good Morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of day two from the Grand National festival at Aintree Racecourse.
The big race is being run tomorrow afternoon but today’s action could generate some insights into how the course is running and which of the 34 contenders will go well tomorrow.
There are seven more races happening this afternoon and we’ll have all the latest news and results from Aintree to keep things ticking over throughout the day.
