Saturday is finally here and it’s Grand National day – one of the biggest of all on the British sporting calendar and a headline event at Aintree Racecourse during this week’s action. The biggest race in the British calendar is expected to draw around 150,000 people to Aintree over the course of the festival with an estimated 600m people watching the Grand National around the world.
Last year’s winner was the Lucinda Russell-trained Corach Rambler who is the favourite heading into the race despite being given a weight of 11st 2lb. He looks to emulate the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll to become a multiple winner of the National.
On Friday, 20/1 shot Arizona Cardinal won the Topham Handicap Chase, while the Sefton Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) was claimed by Dancing City for Willie Mullins. Now all eyes turn to the seven races on Saturday, with the Grand National itself at 4pm BST.
Follow along with our blog below for all the news from Aintree and check out our tips for Saturday and our list of Grand National betting offers:
The event at Aintree takes place this afternoon and King George VI Chase winner Hewick topped the weights at 11st 12lb when they were announced earlier this year, so will now run in the Aintree Bowl instead. Meanwhile, last year’s winner Corach Rambler was allocated 11st 2lb and appears to be a red-hot favourite heading into the race.
Gavin Cromwell’s Vanillier will carry 10st 8lb and is likely to enter as one of the fancies with several bookmakers, having only been beaten by two and a quarter lengths in last year’s contest.
Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott are saddling 16 runners between them, which is almost half the field and considerably more than the entire British contingent.
Here’s everything you need to know about the race:
Corach Rambler shoulders the weight of history in quest for second Grand National victory
In this modern world of technology, streaming platforms and countless television channels all vying for our attention, there are only a few sporting events that can garner genuine interest from the whole family at the same time.
The Fifa World Cup final, Andy Murray playing at Wimbledon, this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris to name just a few.
The Grand National sits proudly among them, an annual treat and glimpse into the world of National Hunt racing where the best horses compete on the most gruelling and iconic course to claim the ultimate prize.
History, admiration and half a million pounds are at stake for the 34 contenders who will line up behind the tape at four o’clock on Saturday afternoon. The crowds will be assembled at Aintree Racecourse, families will be huddled around TV screens, millions more will be following along through online blogs or listening to the commentary on the radio.
The Grand National transcends other races by being a living embodiment of history. A snapshot of the present that those watching on know will be remembered in the decades to come.
Good morning and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the 2024 Grand National.
The biggest race in the British horse racing calendar has arrived and we’re here to give you all the build-up ahead of the starter’s gun going at 4pm and then all the action from the race itself.
