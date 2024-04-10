Grand National tips: Experts on best bets and horses to watch at Aintree

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The highlight of the British horse racing calendar is back as the 2024 Grand National at Aintree comes into focus.

First run in 1839, the steeplechase sees the 34 competing horses and jockeys – down from 40 in previous years in the interest of safety – clear 30 fences in the hopes of joining the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll in horse racing history.

Last year’s winner Corach Rambler is in the field once again and is hoping to emulate Tiger Roll’s recent antics and make it back-to-back wins in the Grand National, with the Scottish-trained horse currently the favourite on betting sites.

It’s the biggest betting day of the year as everyone from experienced gamblers to once-a-year bettors take on the bookmakers and everyone is looking for a solid tip.

Here we run through the best bets from the experts, while you can click here for betting odds and find our latest horse racing tips here:

Grand National tips

Racing ambassador Alex Hammond spoke to Sky Bet about his tip for the big race itself on Saturday

Saturday 13 April, 16:00 – Grand National

Alex Hammond: “I’m going with a horse that actually came second in the Midlands National last time, Mr Incredible. He’s talented and quirky but certainly has the ability to run a big race if all goes to plan, so it’s Mr Incredible for me in the Grand National.”

Grand National Festival tips

There is three days of brilliant racing at Aintree, culminating in the Grand National but with plenty of betting opportunities beforehand.

Ahead of Thursday of Aintree, Paddy Power ambassador, Ruby Walsh, has given his tips for each race of the day.

RUBY WALSH’S THURSDAY AINTREE PICKS

13:45 – Grey Dawning – 5/6

“It’s Skelton v Nicholls v Mullins in the opener and that looks to be the story of the Aintree Festival! I don’t see a reason why Grey Dawning doesn’t win again after his Cheltenham success. These all had similar races at Cheltenham so I don’t see a reason for an upset. The ground is going to be slow enough for Grey Dawning to get the job done.”

14:20 – Sir Gino – 10/11

“Kalif Du Berlais is going to be a chaser for next year but I’m finding it hard to oppose Sir Gino. Willie Mullins has Kargese, who didn’t give a true running in the Triumph at Cheltenham. He had a pretty hard race and while I can see Nurburgring getting involved, I’ll side with Sir Gino. He’s the best horse in the race. He’s hard to back with Nicky Henderson’s troubles but I can’t oppose him.”

14:55 – Gerri Colombe – 11/8

“I’m going off Ahoy Senor the more he runs and Bravemansgame hasn’t been as good this year as he was last year. I keep coming back to Gerri Colombe. I would normally be against horses that ran so well in the Gold Cup but Corbetts Cross has 13lbs to find on Gordon Elliott’s runner. So Gerri Colombe it is!”

15:30 – Impaire Et Passe (NAP) – 7/4

“Bob Olinger and Impaire Et Passe were both kept fresh for Aintree and they skipped Cheltenham. They were second and third behind State Man in the Irish Champion Hurdle in February but Impaire Et Passe can reverse the form. He has solid form and he’s the most likely winner.”

16:05 – Bennys King – 15/2

“Annamix could go well but he blows hot and cold. He’s fit and well but I’m siding with Bennys King for Dan Skelton. He beat Hardline by a country mile at Leicester last time out and he’s got decent form. He’s a decent price too.”

16:40 – Saint Roi - 13/2

“I thought Saint Roi had a chance in the Grand Annual at Cheltenham before fading a bit. Jumping has become a slight issue for him but he has a decent swing in the weights compared to Unexpected Party, who won at Cheltenham. I’m giving Saint Roi another chance as he’s capable of winning of a mark of 150.”

17:15 – Baby Kate – 5/2

“Baby Kate’s work has been very good at home and she’s in really good form. Patrick Mullins has chosen to ride her and she could be hard to beat. She’s won her only two starts and she can make that three on Thursday.”