Grand National tips: Experts on best bets and horses to watch at Aintree

The 2024 Grand National takes place at Aintree on Saturday afternoon

Luke Baker
Saturday 13 April 2024 08:31
Jockey Club director explains Grand National changes following safety concerns

The highlight of the British horse racing calendar is back as the 2024 Grand National at Aintree comes into focus.

First run in 1839, the steeplechase sees the 34 competing horses and jockeys – down from 40 in previous years in the interest of safety – clear 30 fences in the hopes of joining the likes of Red Rum and Tiger Roll in horse racing history.

Last year’s winner Corach Rambler is in the field once again and is hoping to emulate Tiger Roll’s recent antics and make it back-to-back wins in the Grand National, with the Scottish-trained horse currently the favourite on betting sites.

It’s the biggest betting day of the year as everyone from experienced gamblers to once-a-year bettors take on the bookmakers and everyone is looking for a solid tip.

Here we run through the best bets from the experts, while you can click here for betting odds and find our Grand National each-way tips here.

Grand National tips

Racing ambassador Alex Hammond spoke to Sky Bet and legendary jockey Ruby Walsh chatted to Paddy Power about their tips for the big race on Saturday

Saturday 13 April, 16:00 – Grand National

Alex Hammond: “I’m going with a horse that actually came second in the Midlands National last time, Mr Incredible. He’s talented and quirky but certainly has the ability to run a big race if all goes to plan, so it’s Mr Incredible for me in the Grand National.”

Ruby Walsh: “I thinkCapodanno, then Delta Work and I’m going to go with Martin Brassil’s other horse Desertmore House. But even listening to Ronnie Bartlett maybe on about Stattler and Galvin [potentially not running] on soft ground, I think there’s a chance Desertmore House could get in so I’m going to stick him in as well, the Kerry National winner.”

Ruby Walsh’s 1-2-3: Capodanno, Delta Work, Desertmore House

