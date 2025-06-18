Wednesday’s Royal Ascot Tips & Day Two Best Bets

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Royal Ascot Day 2 Tips

Los Angeles (16.20, Prince of Wales’s Stakes) 2pt win - 2/1 Bet365

Cinderella’s Dream (15.40, Duke of Cambridge Stakes) 1pt EW - 9/4 Ladbrokes

The 2025 Royal Ascot festival began with a bang on Tuesday and day two promises plenty more intrigue as another seven races take place on the famed course, with one Group 1 and three Group 2s included on Wednesday’s card.

The sole Group 1 race of the day is set up to be one of the best races of the week if the Tattersalls Gold Cup is anything to go by, as Los Angeles and Anmaat face off again in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes after the former won by just half a length just under a month ago.

It’s Los Angeles who’s the early favourite for the Prince of Wales at around 9/4 on betting sites, while Cinderella’s Dream has the shortest Royal Ascot odds for one of Wednesday’s other big races, the Duke of Cambridge Stakes.

As usual with Royal Ascot, it’s a day of high quality racing, kicking off with the Queen Mary Stakes at 14.30 before the Queen’s Vase at 15.05.

Here are our best bets for day two at Royal Ascot.

Prince of Wales’s Stakes Betting Preview

(16.20, ITV1)

Early favourite Los Angeles arrives at Ascot off the back of a brilliant win in the Tattersalls Gold Cup on Irish Guineas weekend, seeing off second-favourite Anmaat by around half a length last month.

Los Angeles is the ante-post favourite at 9/4 on horse racing betting sites, with Anmaat slightly behind at 7/2. Further back, Map of Stars is offered at 4/1, having won both the Prix d'Harcourt and Prix Exbury so far in 2025.

But this one looks like a straight battle between the two favourites, with the Tattersalls Gold Cup the only race of the season so far for Anmaat and just the second for Los Angeles.

Ryan Moore timed his run perfectly at Curragh to steer Los Angeles to victory and he will once again be on board. That’s enough to convince us to side with Aidan O’Brien’s charge.

Royal Ascot Day 2 Best Bet 1: Los Angeles (16.20, Prince of Wales’s Stakes) 2pt win - 2/1 Bet365

/sport/bet365-bonus-code-b2588938.html

Duke of Cambridge Stakes Betting Tips

(15.40, ITV1)

The Duke of Cambridge Stakes is one of the main supporting races on Wednesday’s card, ran over a straight mile for older fillies and mares. Most Royal Ascot betting sites make Cinderall’s Dream the favourite off the back of her Dahlia Stakes win at Newmarket last month.

However, the Godolphin horse will face competition from Fallen Angel, the 2024 Irish 1000 Guineas winner, who is priced at 3/1 on betting apps.

And 2024 Duke of Cambridge Stakes winner Running Lion is given a chance at 7/1, though finishes of fifth and second at Newmarket and Haydock last month suggest the five-year-old may struggle to defender her title.

The form of Cinderall’s Dream is tough to ignore with seven wins from 10 starts and the way she won the Dahlia Stakes was mightly impressive.

Fallen Angel’s record might not read as well as her main rival, but she’s been largely competing in Group 1s and has performed with credit since winning the Irish 1,000 Guineas.

The best option may be to back Cinderella’s Dream each-way at around 9/4 in a race where most bookmakers are paying out on three places as she’s unlikely to be too far away from the front.

Royal Ascot Day 2 Best Bet 2: Cinderella’s Dream (15.40, Duke of Cambridge Stakes) 1pt EW - 9/4 Ladbrokes

