Saturday’s York Racing Tips

Tarriance (York, 14.20) – 1pt win @ 4/1 ( Bet365 )

Rosallion (York, 15.00) – 2pt win @ 11/8 ( Ladbrokes )

Kihavah (York, 15.35) – 0.5pts each-way @ 16/1 ( Ladbrokes )

Twilight Calls (York, 16.10) – 0.5pts each-way @ 12/1 ( Bet365 )

Marhaba Ghaiyyath (York, 17.20) – 0.5pts each-way @ 5/1 (Bet365)

As The Independent’s horse racing correspondent I’ve looked at the final day of action at Ebor Festival, making my final round of tips over what has been an exhilarating week. There was another winner for us on Friday with Fifth Column, who was advised at 8/1 and won at 11/4.

I make my betting tips for Ebor using the best odds from the best horse racing betting sites. Here are my picks for day four at York Racecourse.

Sky Bet Melrose Handicap tips (14.25)

You’d certainly have to give honourable mentions here to Golden Handshake, who should have more to come, and Pole Star, who should again give a good account but preference is for Tarriance.

Andrew Balding has won this in both 2020 and 2021 and saddles two runners here, with Fantasy World also coming into it in cracking form. However, Tarriance showed a superb attitude when headed at Sandown last time, which was his first try at this sort of trip.

He came up the hill well there to deny Sir Mark Prescott’s Pendragon, who himself has been a big improver of late. A sound surface suits this son of Frankel, a 4lb rise looks fair and he can take this on his way to better things. We like the price on betting sites for him to claim a well earned victory here.

Sky Bet City Of York Stakes tips (15.00)

The City Of York Stakes gets an upgrade to Group 1 status for the first time and that’s drawn a confirmed Group 1 performer in Rosallion.

Richard Hannon’s four-year-old has won three elite level contests, his peak effort being last season’s St James’s Palace Stakes at Royal Ascot. He’s enjoying another superb season, albeit slightly frustrating, having finished second in all three starts which have also been of Group 1 status.

Last time out he was mugged by the 150-1 winning pacemaker, Qirat, at Glorious Goodwood and Ralph Beckett’s representative re-opposes here.

A bigger danger may come from Never So Brave, whose form has mainly been over this 7f trip. Andrew Balding’s charge is much respected but Rosallion has proved himself at this level numerous times and, although he is short I think that’s a true reflection of his chance.

As one who has raced freely over a mile a number of times, I don’t think the drop back to this trip will be a major concern. I’d expect Sean Levey to make the most of the fact that he gets further.

Sky Bet Ebor Handicap tips (15.35)

There’s another maximum field for the richest Flat handicap in Europe and a fantastic race is in prospect. Many thought Hipop De Loire was unlucky not to have won last year’s renewal. He was repeatedly denied a clear run at the business end and, when he did find daylight, he made ground quickly to come home an eye-catching fifth.

He’s plenty short enough and comes into this on the back of a wide margin maiden hurdle win at Galway. Only two of the last 10 favourites have landed this prize and that underlines how tricky a race it is to solve.

His stable companion, Ethical Diamond is the second favourite. He won the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot and is a class act, who has every chance of seeing out this trip at his first attempt. At the prices, he looks the better value of the pair and a win would be no shock.

At bigger prices, Majestic Warrior looks interesting after leaving a long layoff behind him to win going away at Thirsk in April. His inexperience could be an issue but that was an impressive effort and he is not ruled out.

However, despite recent Irish dominance of this contest, I think Kihavah has a very solid chance at a working man’s price of 16/1 on betting apps at the time of writing. I often think there is less made of course form here than at some tracks but it is still worthwhile having it on your side and he’s won three times here, as well as finishing an excellent second in last year’s renewal of this race.

Good or fast ground suits him and, like the favourite, he comes here after a good effort over hurdles last time. His last four Flat starts have seen him continue to improve and he looks overpriced to my eye and can be backed each-way.

Sky Bet Constantine Handicap tips (16.10)

Richard Spencer could hold the key to this given that his three entrants finished first (Two Tribes), fourth (Run Boy Run) and fifth (Twilight Calls) in the Stewards’ Cup at Goodwood last time.

Ryan Moore has the leg up on Two Tribes and his price reflects both that and his big race success. Run Buy Run sported a first-time visor in that latest start and retains that here. If it proves as effective, he has a squeak.

However, I’m siding with their older stablemate Twilight Calls. Admittedly, he’s not the force he once was but he’s on a very handy mark, he was drawn on the wrong side at Goodwood and still beat plenty home in winning the race on the far side of the track and at the prices, he’s a player back on ground that he’ll prefer to the good to soft that was the case in Sussex.

Sky Bet Steve Birch Finale Handicap tips (17.20)

I put up Marhaba Ghaiyyath when we last saw him at Glorious Goodwood and I’m not going to desert him here. He ran an absolute cracker for us that day and was only collared close to home, finishing second to Best Secret.

The third that day was Fort George, who came out and made all for a decisive win at Newbury last weekend, fuelling confidence that there’s more to come from Charlie Johnston’s representative. Add to that the presence of the super cool James Doyle in the plate and his age allowance and I think he can pick up the decent pot he’s been threatening.

