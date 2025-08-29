Saturday’s Racing Tips

I’ve taken a look at races across three meets on Saturday for my latest racing tips and have made five picks using the best horse racing odds from betting sites.

BetMGM Atalanta Stakes (Sandown Park, 14.25)

There’s a decent Saturday card at Sandown, with one of the features being this Group 3 contest. It’s a natural step up for Blue Bolt, who won a Listed event over C&D last time and is very much going the right way.

The likes of Spiritual, Cathedral and Flight have all proved themselves at this level and their claims are much respected. However, the debut win by Alobayyah at Yarmouth last year suggested she is a filly with a future.

She’s not been since seen trouncing the field in impressive fashion that day. She’s trained by William Haggas, who regular readers will know is a personal favourite in terms of how he handles his string and he is a master of placing his horses well.

Throwing her in at this level after just one start suggests he thinks she is up to it and we’ll take the hint. She can be backed each-way with solid value on horse racing betting sites.

Saturday racing tip 1: Alobayyah (Sandown Park, 14.25) – 0.5pts each-way @ 11/2 William Hill

Read Meg Nicholls' Blog At betmgm.co.uk Handicap (Sandown Park, 15.00)

Sandown clearly suits Flying Frontier, who won this race last year on the back of a poor performance and returned last month to win again after another inauspicious effort. He is unexposed and looks a big player again but we’re going to side instead with the hat-trick seeking Dangerman.

John and Thady Gosden’s three-year-old is another who performs well here. He dropped back from 1m4f to win a 0-80 decisively last month and then returned to land a 0-85 by even further last time.

Both those successes came in the blinkers that are retained this time. His style of running is suited to here, provided his pilot gets the fractions right. Expect Kieran O’Neill to try wind things up from some way out and if he is in front inside the final furlong he could take some passing.

This is a step up in class for him but he’s very much an improver and looks as though he could still be ahead of the handicapper and may offer a value selection as favourite in the latest odds available from horse racing betting apps.

Saturday racing tip 2: Dangerman (Sandown Park, 15.00) – 1pt win @ 7/2 William Hill

BetMGM Solario Stakes (Sandown Park, 15.35)

A race that can often produce a good one and this year could be no exception. The Gosdens have won three of the last seven renewals and there are a few good reasons why we should side with them to make it four in eight years with Publish.

They’ve unleashed some very smart performers in this contest, not least Too Darn Hot and last year’s winner Field of Gold. The fact that they’ve earmarked Publish for this would be a big hint that they think plenty of him.

That’s also corroborated by Thady Gosden’s post-race comments after the son of Kingman won over C&D on his second start. Given that he’d also gone close over C&D on debut, you’d have to think that he’d been showing ability at home and they wanted to give him a couple of spins here with this race in mind.

Aside from all of that, his win here last time saw him hold off the potentially very smart Catallus in good style, the pair drawing clear of their field. The Charlie Appledby-trained runner-up has since franked the form with a hack canter success by more than seven lengths at Yarmouth.

Saturday racing tip 3: Publish (Sandown Park, 15.35) - 1pt win @ 11/10 Betfred

William Hill Beverley Bullet Sprint Stakes (Beverley, 14.05)

This race remains one of the season’s features on the Westwood and the pre-race favourite, Regional, is a confident choice to come home in front.

A Group 1 winner over 6f, he was a good third at that level in this season’s King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot (5f, good to firm) and, although he hasn’t been quite as good as that in his two subsequent starts, his class ought to be able to see him through at this level.

He’s both the best horse in the race as well as the one favoured best by the race conditions. A stiff 5f like this can play to his strengths and the forecast fast ground is ideal.

Perhaps the only slight concern might be if the track gets plenty of rain before the race, in which case he may not take his chance (he’s been a non runner before when conditions have got slower) but otherwise he should take plenty of beating.

Saturday racing tip 4: Regional (Beverley, 14.05) - 2pts win @ 7/4 BoyleSports

Virgin Bet Supports Safe Gambling Handicap (Chester, 15.15)

There’s an interesting each-way contender in this Class 2 handicap in Two Tempting, who comes into the race just 1lb higher than when winning it last year.

He’s returned to win again over this 7.5f trip this season, which came from this mark back in May, he acts on any ground and when you look through his career CV, throwing off some lack lustre form to produce a big effort here is not unusual for him.

So, back on this mark and over this C&D, it would be no surprise to see him go much closer than on his last three starts and there looks to be some value in his price at around 7/1 at the time of writing.

Saturday racing tip 5: Two Tempting (Chester, 15.15) – 0.5pts each-way @ 7/1 William Hill

