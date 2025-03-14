Saturday’s racing tips

Timetoshine (1.37 Kempton) – win @ 6/4 bet365

Jilajone (1.50 Uttoxeter) – each-way @ 10/1 bet365 (four places, 1/5 odds)

Red Dirt Road (2.25 Uttoxeter) – each-way @ 6/1 William Hill (five places, 1/5 odds)

Aston Martini (2.45 Kempton) – win @ 5/1 Unibet

3.00 Apple Away (3.00 Uttoxeter) – each-way @ 9/1 BetVictor (five places, 1/5 odds)

3.00 Galia Des Liteaux (3.00 Uttoxeter) – each-way @ 14/1 William Hill (five places, 1/5 odds)

After four pulsating days at Cheltenham, there is barely time for racing fans to draw breath as the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter provides the latest big-field handicap for backers to solve.

Lightly weighted contenders are often favoured on betting sites in this stamina-sapping event; however, the ground doesn’t promise to be quite as deep as in previous years and that might help those at the head of the handicap.

Saturday’s Uttoxeter Tips

Given she is a Grade 1 winner at Aintree over fences, Apple Away (3pm) could still be reasonably treated by the handicapper and the assessor rated her effort in the Grand National Trial at Haydock last time as her second career-best performance.

She bumped into a resurgent Haydock specialist that day in Famous Bridge who was equipped with first-time cheekpieces, so lost little in defeat and her yard enjoyed another brilliant raid to the Festival this week with Myretown landing a major staying prize on Tuesday.

Galia Des Liteaux has had a few more chances in some of the season’s leading staying events than Apple Away and, although she has a few lengths to make up on our chief selection on horse racing betting sites, she may well finish a good deal closer.

Firstly, she sports a tongue tie for the first time which may help, and we saw what a difference that made to Doddiethegreat in a warm Cheltenham handicap on Thursday.

Secondly, she is reunited with Harry Skelton who traditionally gets a good tune from the mare who boasted the quality to finish a creditable eighth in last year’s Grand National at Aintree.

A mistake three from home stopped her in her tracks at Haydock but I’m hoping Skelton, on the mark with the classy The New Lion earlier in the week, can find an early rhythm at his fences and post a big performance.

Earlier on the card, Jilajone (1.50pm) looks an attractive each-way wager on betting apps now he returns to the Staffordshire venue.

The six-year-old did as well as he could to finish as close as he did at Ascot last time and he was a very impressive winner at this venue back in January.

Red Dirt Road (2.25) is going to make a terrific staying chaser in time, but there are still nice prizes to pick up over hurdles and he should make a bold bid to follow up his recent Sandown win with success in the staying handicap hurdle.

Saturday’s Kempton Tips

Elsewhere, Nicky Henderson experienced a mixed time at Cheltenham, but there were some positives and victories for Timetoshine (1.37pm) and Aston Martini (2.45pm) could end the week on a high for the master of Seven Barrows.

The former recorded some terrific data despite a poor round of hurdling and, if she can remedy that sloppiness, could be a smart mare going forward.

Aston Martini posted another solid effort behind an improving hurdler of Harry Fry’s at Ascot and the cheekpieces may just enable her to find a little more improvement. Saturday’s trip seems suitable, and, like a lot of her trainer’s horses, she seems happier on some nice ground.

