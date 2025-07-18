Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Australia vs Lions Predictions

Lions to win by over 12 points - 11/10 Betfred

Dan Sheehan to score and Lions to win - 23/20 William Hill

The British and Irish Lions take on Australia in the first test of the best of three series on Saturday morning with the tourists heavy favourites on betting sites to get off to a winning start (11am, Sky Sports Main Event).

The 2025 Lions got off to an inauspicious start as they were beaten 28-24 by Argentina in Dublin but since landing in Australia they have won five games out of five.

Their final match, last weekend against an invitational side made up of players from Australia and New Zealand ended in an emphatic 48-0 win to the Lions, who scored eight tries, including three from Scotland winger Duhan van der Merwe.

The form in their warm-up games means that Andy Farrell’s side will go into the match full of confidence and are favoured by 9.5 points on the handicap against an Australia side who have struggled in recent years.

The Wallabies are currently sixth in the world rankings and rugby union as a sport is struggling to reach the highs previously enjoyed by the two-time World Cup winners.

They have played just one recent friendly match, which came earlier this month, when they secured an unconvincing 21-18 win over Fiji thanks to a try and conversion in the final two minutes.

On last autumn’s tour to the northern hemisphere they lost to both Scotland and Ireland, after beating England and Wales so it’s no surprise to see 11 of the Lions’ starting 15 coming from those two nations.

We will see an all-Scottish fly-half and centre trio for the first time in Lions history with Finn Russell, Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones all starting, and Ireland have eight starters and another three on the bench.

There is no Welsh representation in the first match day squad, with Jac Morgan failing to make the 23. It will be the first time since 1896 that the Lions will line up against Australia, New Zealand or South Africa without a Welshman in the side.

Australia vs Lions Betting Preview: Lions to roar in Brisbane

Rugby betting sites are all backing the Lions to win this first test and the series overall with Australia coming into Saturday’s first encounter under cooked and undermanned.

They were already up against it but the Wallabies' cause hasn’t been helped by injuries to back-to-back Australia Player of the Year back-row Rob Valetini and lock Will Skelton, who will both miss Saturday’s game with calf injuries.

Head coach Joe Schmidt will be hoping that both players will be fit for the second Test, which takes place on July 26 in Melbourne.

We’re under no illusion that Saturday’s match will be a far bigger test than the Lions have faced so far but they have had time to prepare and know exactly what to expect when they run out in Brisbane.

All of the pressure will be on the home side, despite Schmidt playing down his side’s chances of winning, so the Lions can play their game, which will hopefully be stronger than Australia’s.

Australia vs Lions prediction 1: Lions to win by over 12 points - 11/10 Betfred

Australia vs Lions Best Bets: Sheehan to keep up his good form

So far tries have come from everywhere for the Lions, the only constant being the conversions from the ever-reliable Finn Russell.

Dan Sheehan is definitely one to watch though having scored the first try down under with just one minute on the clock in the Lions’ opening game against Western Force in Perth.

The Irish hooker scored five tries for his country in this year’s Six Nations having scooped the prize the previous season when he touched down five times again.

He’s available at 5/4 to score anytime in the Lions tour odds, or you can bump up his price by pairing a Sheehan try with a Lions victory.

Australia vs Lions prediction 2: Dan Sheehan to score and Lions to win - 23/20 William Hill

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.