Canada v England prediction: Women’s Rugby World Cup best bets & odds

England face Canada in the final of the Women’s Rugby World Cup on Saturday, hoping to follow in the footsteps of the Lionesses and make it an extra special year for women’s sport (4pm, BBC One)

The hosts are playing in their ninth World Cup Final and bidding to lift the trophy for the third time, but the first since 2014, and they are the hands-down favourites with betting sites.

They have lost five of the last six finals to New Zealand, who many thought would be the opponents this weekend, but Canada secured a shock 34-19 win over the six-time champions on Friday.

But England should be buoyed by the fact that they beat Canada 21-9 in the 2014 final and are riding a 32-game unbeaten run that stretches back to the last World Cup final.

Canada vs England betting preview: Red Roses to bloom at Twickenham

Canada embarked on a fundraising drive called Mission: Win Rugby World Cup to cover their preparation costs, and now they are just one step away from achieving that goal.

The two sides have met 37 times since their first meeting back in 1993, and it’s England who dominate the head-to-head statistics.

The Red Roses have won 33 of the meetings, lost three and drawn one, and they have won the last 13 dating back to July 2016.

All three of Canada’s wins have come on US soil, and they have lost 13 in England, including two at Twickenham, where Saturday’s final will be played.

Rugby betting sites are offering just 2/5 on an England win, but coach John Mitchell and his side will not be taking anything for granted against the side that inflicted New Zealand’s first World Cup defeat in 11 years.

England name an unchanged side and bench from the one who beat France 35-17 in the semi-finals, to reach their seventh straight World Cup final.

Ellie Kildunne, Abby Dow, Zoe Harrison, Amy Cokayne, Zoe Aldcroft, Abbie Ward and Alex Matthews all played in the last final, while Matthews and Natasha Hunt also played in the 2014 defeat to New Zealand.

That experience could prove vital for the Red Roses as they bid to follow in the footsteps of Sarina Wiegman’s England Women’s football team, who won the Euros on home soil in 2022 and backed it up with victory in Switzerland back in July.

England’s smallest winning margin so far is 18 points, and that was against France, when they got off to a slow start. We expect more from the side this time out as they enjoy playing in front of a sold-out, highly partisan Twickenham.

Canada v England prediction 1: England to win by more than 15 points - 15/8 William Hill

