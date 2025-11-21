Ireland vs South Africa betting tips

Ireland face the number one-ranked side in the world, South Africa, on Saturday looking to end their Autumn Nations Series with a seismic victory (5:40, TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+).

Andy Farrell’s side have two wins under their belt so far after suffering defeat against New Zealand in their first match.

Since then, they have beaten Japan 41-10 and last weekend secured a record win over Australia, running in six tries in a 46-19 win in Dublin.

Mack Hansen scored a 28-minute hat-trick before Caelan Doris, Ryan Baird and Robbie Henshaw scored further tries in the second half to secure the victory.

But now comes Ireland’s biggest test of the autumn. The Springboks have won three from three so far, beating Japan, France and Italy – the latter two while down to 14 men for most of the game – and they also retained the Rugby Championship in October.

The Boks don’t have a good record in Dublin, but could hardly be in better form approaching this game, and are odds-on favourites with betting sites to come away with the win.

Ireland vs South Africa: Farrell’s men can stand up to Boks challenge

The visitors are looking for their first win in Dublin since 2012, and a first of the Rassie Erasmus era, losing four of the past five encounters with Ireland on their patch.

The last meeting in Ireland back in November 2022 ended with a narrow victory for the home side, who ran out 19-16 winners. The last match in Durban, in July last year, resulted in an even closer match, that Ireland won by just one point.

Rugby betting sites are all backing the Springboks for the win, but it is not going to be easy for Erasmus’ side.

They have shown their fighting spirit on this tour though after they were reduced to 14 men in their last two matches and still secured the wins.

Away in France, they played more than half of the match a man down and came from behind to secure a 32-17 triumph. Second row Franco Mostert was sent off after just 11 minutes last week, but even that didn’t stop them beating an improving Italy side 32-14.

The Springboks’s will to win is arguably their greatest strength and Ireland are only too aware how difficult it is to stop the reigning world champions.

But Farrell’s men should have gained plenty of confidence from their trashing of Australia last week and this is set to be another close encounter with five of the last six Tests between the pair settled by seven points or less.

Ireland vs South Africa prediction: South Africa to win by 1-7 points - 5/2 Betway

Ireland vs South Africa teams

Ireland

Ireland make four changes from the team that beat Australia with Bundee Aki, Garry Ringrose, Josh van der Flier and Andrew Porter all coming into the starting line-up. Making way are Jack Conan, Stuart McCloskey, Robbie Henshaw and Paddy McCarthy, while hat-trick hero Hansen stays at full-back.

Ireland XV: 1 Andrew Porter, 2 Dan Sheehan, 3 Tadhg Furlong; 4 James Ryan, 5 Tadhg Beirne; 6 Ryan Baird, 7 Josh van der Flier, 8 Caelan Doris (capt.); 9 Jamison Gibson-Park, 10 Sam Prendergast; 11 James Lowe, 12 Bundee Aki, 13 Garry Ringrose, 14 Tommy O’Brien; 15 Mack Hansen.

Replacements: 16 Ronan Kelleher, 17 Paddy McCarthy, 18 Finlay Bealham, 19 Cian Prendergast, 20 Jack Conan; 21 Craig Casey, 22 Jack Crowley, 23 Tom Farrell.

South Africa

South Africa revert largely to the team that beat France in Paris a fortnight ago with Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Damian de Allende and Eben Etzebeth all returning to the starting XV. Kurt-Lee Arendse misses out through injury, while Franco Mostert isn’t in the squad, despite his red card being overturned.

South Africa XV: 1 Boan Venter, 2 Malcolm Marx, 3 Thomas du Toit; 4 Eben Etzebeth, 5 Ruan Nortje; 6 Siya Kolisi (capt.), 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 8 Jasper Wiese; 9 Cobus Reinach, 10 Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu; 11 Cheslin Kolbe, 12 Damian de Allende, 13 Jesse Kriel, 14 Canan Moodie; 15 Damian Willemse.

Replacements: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Kwagga Smith, 21 Andre Esterhuzen; 22 Grant Williams, 23 Manie Libbok.

