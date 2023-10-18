Rugby World Cup news LIVE: Argentina and New Zealand set to name line-ups for semi-final clash
The Rugby World Cup semi-finals take place this weekend with England and South Africa completing the final four
The Rugby World Cup is quickly drawing to its conclusion with just three matches left to be played before one of the remaining four teams is crowned world champions. Argentina, New Zealand, England and South Africa are the final four teams left in the competition and will duke it out in the semi-finals this weekend for a place in the tournament’s showpiece.
First up is Argentina vs New Zealand. The Pumas reached the semi-finals having defeated Wales, rather comfortably in the end, 29-17 in their quarter-final clash while the All Blacks slugged it out against Ireland, just edging it past the world’s No.1 side 28-24. Now, the teams face each on Friday night with their starting XVs set to be announced later today.
On Saturday, England face current world champions, South Africa, in what should be a barnstorming encounter. Steve Borthwick’s side have had a relatively comfortable journey to the semi-finals but if they want to lift the trophy for the first time in 20 years then they will hope to continue their strong form. Their quarter-final win over Fiji was their strongest performance of the tournament so far but they’ll need to improve again against the Springboks.
Follow along for all the updates from the Rugby World Cup plus get all the latest odds and tips right here:
Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule: Semi-finals fixtures, dates and kick-off times
The 2023 Rugby World Cup is down to the final four after the hosts France were knocked out and South Africa progressed to the semi-finals.
An entertaining pool stage saw France, Ireland, Wales and England top their groups, while New Zealand, South Africa, Fiji and Argentina finished as runners-up to set up a mouthwatering set of quarter-finals.
They delivered and then some. First Wales were edged by Argentina in Marseille, before the world No 1 side Ireland were left heartbroken in narrow four-point defeat to the resurgent All Blacks in Paris. England stumbled past Fiji with some dogged late defence on Sunday, and the last quarter-final was surely the best of the lot as South Africa beat France by one point in an epic encounter.
Rugby World Cup 2023 schedule and kick-off times for semi-finals
Everything you need to know as the final four face off in the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup
Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the final four
The Rugby World Cup’s final four have been decided after a thrilling quarter-final weekend in France.
Ireland and France, who topped our rankings last week, are out of the tournament, their dreams dashed by New Zealand and South Africa in two outstanding matches in Paris.
How do the four remaining nations stack up in our power rankings? Here, The Independent assesses the semi-finalists:
1. South Africa
Top of the pile after pipping the hosts in Paris are the Springboks. In a game of fine margins, their bench impact and calm telling crucial in the final few moments.
England will be charged up for the semi-final given what happened in Yokohama four years ago but this version of South Africa might be even better.
Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the final four
2. New Zealand
New Zealand took the other instant classic in Paris, their 37-phase final defensive stand a remarkable physical and mental achievement.
All three Barrett brothers were outstanding at the Stade de France, with Sam Cane producing a real captain’s performance, too.
Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the final four
3. England
Credit must be extended to Steve Borthwick and England, who have navigated their way into a World Cup semi-final that, while far from ever being out of reach, looked distant during their August struggles.
Will the emotional intensity of a World Cup final rematch against the Springboks enable them to lift their level?
Rugby World Cup power rankings: Assessing the final four
4. Argentina
Argentina celebrated their quarter-final win over Wales wildly, perhaps recognising that a last four berth makes this tournament a success.
But the Pumas will be in the mix against the All Blacks, a side they beat twice during the four-year cycle before this tournament and who perhaps have a few physical frailties that Argentina’s gainline winners are capable of exploiting.
Referee criticised by Dupont chosen for England vs South Africa at Rugby World Cup despite France controversy
New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe has been appointed to referee the Rugby World Cup semi-final between England and South Africa despite criticism of his performance on quarter-final weekend.
France captain Antoine Dupont suggested that the officiating “wasn’t up to the level” required as the hosts exited the tournament at the hands of the Springboks at the Stade de France.
World Rugby have nonetheless backed their official, with O’Keeffe given another marquee appointment.
Referee criticised by Dupont chosen for England vs South Africa at Rugby World Cup
New Zealand’s Ben O’Keeffe and Australia’s Angus Gardner will take charge of the two semi-finals
Antoine Dupont slams referee after France crash out of Rugby World Cup
France crashed out of a home Rugby World Cup in heartbreaking fashion as they went down to South Africa in one of the greatest matches of all time and Antoine Dupont slammed the refereeing in the aftermath of the loss.
A thrilling quarter-final at the Stade de France ended with the Springboks triumphing 29-28 as France’s last-gasp stand to try and find the single score that would have led them to victory came up agonisingly short, in an excruciatingly similar manner to Ireland 24 hours earlier at the same stadium.
In a match decided by the finest of margins, Les Bleus captain Dupont – whose recovery from a fractured cheekbone suffered just 24 hours prior had dominated the build-up to the game –was unhappy with referee Ben O’Keeffe and let rip in his post-match press conference.
Antoine Dupont slams referee after France crash out of Rugby World Cup
France captain Dupont was angry with Ben O’Keeffe’s decisions during the World Cup quarter-final defeat to South Africa
France suffer painful symmetry with Ireland as Springboks continue southern dominance
Ireland and New Zealand played out the greatest Rugby World Cup quarter-final of all time, which ended with 37 phases of Irish agony, and yet it took just 24 hours for that game to be bettered by France and South Africa.
It may not have been quite 37 phases, but France’s own final stand – desperately, fruitlessly searching for that decisive score to overcome the inevitable as the clock turns red – ended the same, heartbreaking way. French bodies dropped to the turf in despair, almost exactly mirroring their Irish counterparts from 24 hours earlier, and a southern hemisphere nation celebrated the ongoing World Cup domination over a northern hemisphere titan.
It’s safe to say that no stadium in history has hosted two better games of rugby in the space of one weekend than we’ve been treated to at the Stade de France. It’s also highly likely that no venue has ever witnessed two such incredible occasions, regardless of the sport, in as many days.
France suffer painful symmetry with Ireland as Springboks continue southern dominance
France 28-29 South Africa: Just 24 hours after Ireland endured quarter-final heartbreak in Paris, hosts France followed suit after an epic Rugby World Cup encounter
Owen Farrell silences critics as England survive Fiji fightback
It had to be him. At a ground where his great mate George Ford had produced one of the special individual World Cup performances just weeks ago, Owen Farrell fashioned his own version of a Marseille masterpiece, silencing the critics with a 20-point tally and his best showing in an England shirt for years.
And how England needed their captain. This was eventually an incredibly tight game against a valiant Fiji, so nearly victorious after summoning a second-half comeback seemingly from nowhere. It may have lacked the pure accuracy and ingenuity of Ireland vs New Zealand, but this was a compelling contest all the same, played with a hellacious physicality throughout.
At various stages, England looked to be roaring into the semi-finals but found a 14-point second-half lead eroded quickly by a fabulous Fijian fightback, Levani Botia and Semi Radradra threatening to bend the game to their will. Certainly neither deserves to be exiting the World Cup at this stage.
Owen Farrell silences critics as England survive Fiji fightback
England 30-24 Fiji: The fly half collected 20 points to lead his side into the semi-finals of the Rugby World Cup
Andy Farrell admits it’s ‘the end’ for Ireland after World Cup heartbreak
Andy Farrell admits that this Ireland team have reached ‘the end’ of their journey after a gut-wrenching defeat to New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.
While trying to end Ireland’s quarter-final hoodoo at World Cups, the class of 2023 instead endured perhaps the most heartbreaking loss of all as a 37-phase final attack failed and the All Blacks prevailed 28-24 for an eighth defeat at the last-eight stage in the tournament’s history.
The defeat marked the final game for captain Johnny Sexton, who goes into retirement as perhaps Ireland’s greatest-ever player, while Keith Earls will also hang up his boots and the likes of Peter O’Mahony, Conor Murray and Bundee Aki – all in their mid-30s – would also appear unlikely to make the next World Cup in four years’ time.
Andy Farrell admits it’s ‘the end’ for Ireland after World Cup heartbreak
Ireland’s World Cup quarter-final curse continued in a heartbreaking defeat to the All Blacks that sent talisman Johnny Sexton off into retirement
