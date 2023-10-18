✕ Close New Zealand withstand Ireland comebacks to win epic Rugby World Cup quarter-final

The Rugby World Cup is quickly drawing to its conclusion with just three matches left to be played before one of the remaining four teams is crowned world champions. Argentina, New Zealand, England and South Africa are the final four teams left in the competition and will duke it out in the semi-finals this weekend for a place in the tournament’s showpiece.

First up is Argentina vs New Zealand. The Pumas reached the semi-finals having defeated Wales, rather comfortably in the end, 29-17 in their quarter-final clash while the All Blacks slugged it out against Ireland, just edging it past the world’s No.1 side 28-24. Now, the teams face each on Friday night with their starting XVs set to be announced later today.

On Saturday, England face current world champions, South Africa, in what should be a barnstorming encounter. Steve Borthwick’s side have had a relatively comfortable journey to the semi-finals but if they want to lift the trophy for the first time in 20 years then they will hope to continue their strong form. Their quarter-final win over Fiji was their strongest performance of the tournament so far but they’ll need to improve again against the Springboks.

