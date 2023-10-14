Wales players react to 29-17 defeat to Argentina in Rugby World Cup

Wales is out of the Rugby World Cup after losing to Argentina 29-17.

After a tough game, Wales players’ World Cup dreams are over. Players shared their thoughts in post-game interviews, with some optimism sprinkled in.

“Definitely disappointed tonight, very disappointed,” said Wales fly-half Dan Biggar.

“It’s been a hell of a journey, a hell of a ride,” said co-captain Dewi Lake. “Losing games is important in terms of development and getting better and for young players.”

Argentina will now move on to the semi-finals.