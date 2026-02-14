Scotland vs England predictions: Six Nations betting tips & odds

Scotland vs England betting tips

Scotland will need a much-improved performance on Saturday if they are to get their first Six Nations win at the expense of an England side riding a 12-match winning run (4:40pm, ITV1).

Gregor Townsend’s side were beaten 18-15 by Italy in their opening game, losing in round one for the first time since 2020.

England opened their campaign by thrashing Wales 48-7 with seven tries, including a hat-trick from wing Henry Arundell, who was making his first start for his country in more than two years.

There was little in that performance to suggest England won’t go close to a first Six Nations title in six years, although betting sites still make France the odds-on favourites for glory.

As well as the Six Nations points and pride, the two sides are also battling it out for the Calcutta Cup - a trophy that was first played for on 10 March 1879, when, ironically, there was no winner with the match tied.

Scotland vs England betting preview: England to have the edge

This will be the 133rd Calcutta Cup match, and it’s England who lead the head-to-head 83-48, and they are the current holders after their narrow 16-15 win almost 12 months ago.

That win ended a run of four victories for the Scots dating back to 2021, and they would love to earn the bragging rights this weekend.

However, a poor autumn and last week’s defeat to Italy, coupled with England’s unbeaten run since last year’s Six Nations, has resulted in the visitors being made firm favourites for this one with the Scots handed an eight-point handicap on some betting apps.

England’s last win at Murrayfield came back in February 2020, which is the year they last won the tournament and the Triple Crown as well.

Ellis Genge scored the only try of the match that day, as England ran out 13-6 winners thanks to the kicking of Owen Farrell.

Since Scotland’s 12-point win in 2018, there has been little to separate these sides, with every victory being by less than nine points, and we’re expecting something similar this time around.

Scotland vs England prediction 1: England to win by 8-14 - 23/10 William Hill

Freeman to continue his scoring run

Last weekend, I tipped Tommy Freeman to open his try-scoring account, and he did just that as he ran in England’s final try of the game, but he was somewhat overshadowed by the hat-trick from Arundell.

He scored in every Six Nations match last season, and he’s 13/10 to score at any time at Murrayfield, or you could opt for him to score last, as he did last weekend at odds of 12/1.

Scotland vs England prediction 2: Tommy Freeman anytime tryscorer - 13/10 BoyleSports

Scotland vs England teams

Scotland: Jordan, Steyn, Jones, Tuipulotu (capt), Dobie, Russell, White; McBeth, Turner, Z Fagerson, Brown, Cummings, Ritchie, Darge, Dempsey.

Replacements: Cherry, Schoeman, Millar Mills, Williamson, M Fagerson, Horne, Hastings, Graham.

England: Steward; Roebuck, Freeman, Dingwall, Arundell; Ford, Mitchell; Genge, Cowan-Dickie, Heyes, Chessum, Itoje, Pepper, Underhill, Earl.

Replacements: George, Rodd, Davison, Coles, Pollock, T Curry, Spencer, F Smith

