If the snooker can generate the kind of drama, excitement and high-quality Ally Pally saw at the World Darts Championship recently then the viewers of The Masters are in for a real treat.

It’s just a week since the iconic venue played host to the darts final, when Luke Littler beat three-time champion Michael van Gerwen and although the crowd will be a bit quieter for this one, but it’s sure to be another great sporting occasion.

Betting sites have installed the current world number one Judd Trump as the favourite for the title at 10/3, initially ahead of defending champion Ronnie O’Sullivan, who has now pulled out of the tournament.

It’s no surprise to see these two names dominating all the talk as they often do and they are the two previous winners with Trump winning his second title in 2023, with a win over Mark Williams and O’Sullivan securing his eighth title last year when he beat Ali Carter 10-7.

Trump goes into the tournament in great form after winning the UK Championship in December, beating Barry Hawkins 10–8 in the final to secure his third title of the season.

In a bizarre twist of fate, Hawkins is his opponent in the first round at Ally Pally and he is on course to face world number two Kyren Wilson in the semi-finals. Wilson has twice got the better of Trump in finals this season, beating him 10-8 in the Xi’an Grand Prix, in August, and then 9-3 in the Northern Ireland Open in October.

You can get 13/2 on betting apps for Wilson to win the tournament outright, just ahead of Mark Selby at 9/1.

2025 The Masters Snooker prediction 1: Trump to win outright - 10/3 BetMGM

Higgins to reach the final

One player who will have a strong reaction to O’Sullivan pulling out of the competition is John Higgins. He was due to meet his fierce rival in the first round, after losing to him last week in China. The potential of this matchup fuelled their war of words and had their opening round tie billed as one not to miss.

Higgins is currently installed as an 8/1 shot to make the final, although there’s potential for this price to shorten now he’s escaped a showdown with the Ally Pally fan favourite. Two-time Masters champion Neil Robertson steps in for O’Sullivan and shouldn’t be taken lightly on a stage where he is used to performing.

Higgins last faced Robertson in March 2024 and came away with a simple 3-0 victory. A similar performance against the 17th seed, who initially missed the cutoff, could put him on the road to a successful tournament. You can watch all the action on BBC Sport and Eurosport from Sunday.

2025 The Masters Snooker prediction 2: Higgins vs Trump final - 25/1 William Hill

