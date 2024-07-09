Jump to content

Wigan and Warrington to play Betfred Super League match in Las Vegas next March

England women will also meet Australia in a Test match in the US city on the same day.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 09 July 2024 08:26
Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Picture date: Sunday February 11, 2024. (PA Wire)

Champions Wigan will play Warrington in Las Vegas in a Betfred Super League match next year, the Rugby Football League has announced.

England’s women’s side will also play a Test match against Australia in the Nevada city on the same day, along with two fixtures from the NRL competition.

The matches will take place on March 1 at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Raiders and 2024 Super Bowl venue.

