Wigan and Warrington to play Betfred Super League match in Las Vegas next March
England women will also meet Australia in a Test match in the US city on the same day.
Champions Wigan will play Warrington in Las Vegas in a Betfred Super League match next year, the Rugby Football League has announced.
England’s women’s side will also play a Test match against Australia in the Nevada city on the same day, along with two fixtures from the NRL competition.
The matches will take place on March 1 at the Allegiant Stadium, home of the Las Raiders and 2024 Super Bowl venue.