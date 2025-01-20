Australian Open Day 10 betting tips

Australian Open Day 10 betting preview

We’re already at the quarter-final stage of this year’s Australian Open and things really are hotting up and we’re not just talking about the action, temperatures are also on the rise, which could affect the players.

Day 10 of the action in Melbourne sees two of the men’s singles quarter-finals and two of the women’s take place on Rod Laver Arena, with the pick of the action surely Novak Djokovic up against Carlos Alcaraz for a place in the last four.

In the women’s draw both Coco Gauff and Aryna Sabalenka are also in action and we’ve picked out three bets which combine to make a 20/1 treble with Boylesports.

Novak Djokovic vs Carlos Alcaraz prediction

On paper, this is potentially the tie of the tournament so far with Djokovic chasing his 11th tournament win, while the Australian Open is the only Grand Slam that Alcaraz hasn’t won.

Djokovic has been getting better as the tournament has gone on. After losing sets in his opening two games against a wild card and a qualifier, he has won his last two matches in three sets against the 26th seed Tomas Machac and 24th seed Jiri Lehecka.

Alcaraz’s route to the last eight has been a little bit easier, his opening two matches against Alexander Shevchenko and Yoshihito Nishioka taking less than two hours. He dropped his first set against Nuno Borges before Jack Draper withdrew with injury during his last match, after just over an hour and a half.

While he might feel fresher than Djokovic, his lack of any real competition could catch him out against the 37-year-old who has been there, done that, and bought the t-shirt in Melbourne.

Alcaraz’s best record in Australia was last year when he got to the same round before he was beaten in four sets by Alexander Zverev.

This will be the eighth meeting between the two players and it’s Djokovic who leads the head-to-head 4-3 and he also won their last match - the gold medal match at the 2024 Olympics which he won 7/6 7/6.

Alcaraz has come out on top in the most recent Grand Slams though, winning both the 2024 and 2023 Wimbledon finals.

This one is really tough to call, the tennis betting sites have the Spaniard as the favourite at 11/21 while you can get 17/10 on a Djokovic win.

If I go with my head then it has to be an Alcaraz win but there’s something about the fairytale of Djokovic breaking the Grand Slam record with an incredible 11th title and with Sir Andy Murray alongside him.

Australian Open prediction 1: Djokovic to win the first set - 13/10 Unibet

Aryna Sabalenka vs Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova prediction

Sabalenka is yet to drop a set as she attempts to win the title for the third year in a row, in fact, you have to go back to the 2023 final for the last time she did drop a set, beating Elena Rybakina 4-6 6-3 6-4 to win the title for the first time.

She took just 71 minutes to beat US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round and that has set the tone for the tournament.

Her toughest match came against the world number 42 Clara Tauson in the third round, when she needed just over two hours to come through 7-6 6-4.

Pavlyuchenkova needed three sets to come through the first two rounds but now she seems to have found her groove and made easy work of the 18th seed Donna Vekic last time out, beating her 7-6 6-0.

The 27th seed does lead the head-to-head against the world number one 2-1 although they haven’t played since 2021 and it’s fair to say Sabalenka is a far more complete player now.

It’s hard to see anything but a simple two-set win for the reigning champion and that’s why the betting sites are only offering 4/11, so to make this one worthwhile we need to get a bit creative!

Australian Open prediction 1: Under 17.5 games - 31/20 BetMGM

Tommy Paul vs Alexander Zverev prediction

American Tommy Paul will know he will have to be at his best against world number two Alexander Zverev if he is to reach his second Australian Open semi-final.

He reached the last four in 2023 before he was beaten in straight sets by the eventual winner Novak Djokovic, while Zverev is aiming to reach his third semi-final after previously achieving the feat in 2020 and 2024.

He was beaten in four sets by Dominic Thiem in 2020 and Daniil Medvedev in five sets 12 months ago.

After a tough five-set match in the first round, Paul has made it look easy to get this far and blew Alejandro Davidovich Fokina away in the last round winning 6-1 6-1 6-1 in one hour 27 minutes,

For Zverev he has dropped just one set so far and that came last time out as he beat the 14th seed Ugo Humbert 6-1 2-6 6-3 6-2.

The two players have only met twice before and Zverev is still looking for his first win and both me and the bookmakers think it will come on Tuesday.

Betting apps have the German at 19/50 for the win, compared to 12/5 for a Paul win and although I think Paul will give him a game I’m backing the second seed in four sets.

Australian Open prediction 1: Zverev to win 3-1 - 14/5 Betway

