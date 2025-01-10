2025 Australian Open tips

Novak Djokovic to win E/W - 6/1 William Hill

Alex de Minaur to win E/W - 50/1 William Hill

Aryna Sabalenka to win - 5/2 Betfred

Naomi Osaka to win E/W - 50/1 Unibet

The first Grand Slam of the season gets underway on Sunday as the Australian Open kicks off in Melbourne with reigning champions Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka both favourites to regain their titles according to tennis betting sites.

The tournament takes place every day, from midnight UK time, with the show courts getting underway at 1am, while night sessions will start at 8am and you can watch all the action on Eurosport and the Discovery+ app.

Australian Open men’s singles betting preview: Could Djokovic roll back the years?

In the men’s draw it’s likely the winner will be one of the usual suspects with top seed Sinner, second seed Alexander Zverev and third seed Carlos Alcaraz all among the favourites.

Beyond that, there’s three-time runner-up Daniil Medvedev and 10-time champion Novak Djokovic, who could if the stars align, still have enough to add to his Grand Slam titles.

Djokovic doesn’t go into the tournament in the best form after being knocked out of the Brisbane Open at the quarter-final stage by American Reilly Opelka, but he has a new coach in his corner for this one, following the arrival of a certain Sir Andy Murray, who was playing in the tournament himself just 12 months ago.

The box office pairing has certainly grabbed the attention of the media and you can get 5/1 on the pair combining to help Djokovic secure his record-breaking 25th Grand Slam, surpassing the current record he shares with Margaret Court.

Djokovic, 37, last won in Melbourne in 2023 and reached the semi-final last year before losing to the eventual winner Sinner.

The Serb faces American wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy in his first-round match and could face Carlos Alcaraz at the quarter-final stage as the Spaniard looks to win a first Australian Open to complete the full set.

Alcaraz reached the quarter-finals last year before he was beaten in four sets by Zverev and he opens his challenge against Kazakhstan’s Alexander Shevchenko, who is currently ranked 72 in the world.

Betting apps have the Wimbledon champion as second favourite to win here at 7/2, behind world number one Sinner, who is an 11/8 shot.

It’s hard to see beyond world number one Sinner because he just goes about his business with little drama and fuss and seems to now routinely appear in the semi-finals.

Last year he didn’t drop a single set until he faced Djokovic and only lost three in the entire tournament as he came from two sets down to beat Medvedev in the final.

The Italian will take on Chile’s Nicolas Jarry in his opening game but could face Medvedev in a repeat of last year’s final with the pair in the same half of the draw.

Sinner will take some stopping but looks a little short and it could be worth siding with Djokovic to create tennis history down under.

2025 Australian Open men’s prediction 1: Novak Djokovic to win E/W - 5/1 BetVictor

Could there be a homegrown champion?

It’s been 49 years since an Australian won the Australian Open, but Alex de Minaur looks to have a fighting chance of ending that run this year.

He will certainly give everything he’s got and his never-say-die attitude always makes him a tough opponent, just ask Alacaraz who was beaten by the 25-year-old in a recent exhibition.

The Australian won 7-5 4-6 10-5 which could be ideal preparation for his home Grand Slam.

Seeded eighth, he is in the same half of the draw as Sinner but with a home crowd behind him, stranger things have happened and he may prove overpriced at 50/1.

He gets his campaign underway against Botic van de Zandschulp and could face Stefanos Tsitsipas in the third round.

Backing him each-way means punters will need De Minaur to reach the final to secure a return with bookmakers paying half the odds on the runner-up.

2025 Australian Open men’s prediction 2: De Minaur to win E/W - 50/1 William Hill

Australian Open women’s singles betting preview: Sabalenka to continue where she left off

Aryna Sabalenka had a 2024 to remember, starting the year with a slam, ending with another, plus world number one status and it’s hard to see anyone stopping in Melbourne.

She was victorious 12 months ago winning the title without dropping a single set, as she retained the trophy she won for the first time in 2023.

She already has a tournament win under her belt in 2025 after winning the Brisbane International and betting sites make her a strong 5/2 favourite to win the tournament for the third year in a row.

The 26-year-old will be glad of the warm-up as she will need to hit the ground running next week after being drawn against former US Open champion Sloane Stephens in the first round.

The American is currently ranked 66 in the world and is unlikely to cause any real problems if Sabalenka is on her game.

She could meet Coco Gauff in the semi-finals but after dropping just one set at this event in the last two years- against Elena Rybakina in the 2023 final, she is definitely the one to beat.

Her biggest rival right now is Iga Swiatek, whose best performance to date came when she reached the semi-finals in 2022, and you can get 5/1 on her to win.

She goes into the tournament in pretty good form though, reaching the final of the United Cup with Poland, where she won all but one of her five singles matches. Her only defeat came in the final to Coco Gauff.

She could face Great Britain’s Emma Radacanu in the third round, although there are still question marks over her fitness.

Radacanu is yet to play this year after pulling out of the Auckland Open due to a back injury and she has also been handed a tricky first-round tie against 26th seed Ekaterina Alexandrova.

2025 Australian Open women’s prediction 1: Sabalenka to win - 5/2 Betfred

Osaka to roll back the years

As an outside bet how about Naomi Osaka, who some betting sites have at 50/1 despite the fact she is a former world number one and two-time Australian Open champion, who on her day can beat anyone and probably has.

She won in Melbourne in both 2019 and 2021 and also has two US Open titles so we know she loves a hard court but whether she can ever regain that kind of form remains to be seen.

Since taking a break to have her daughter in 2023 she has played in just 16 tournaments and the furthest she’s reached in a Grand Slam is the second round. She was knocked out in the first round in Australia last season, beaten in straight sets by the 16th seed Caroline Garcia.

In a bizarre twist of fate, they meet again in the first round this year but Osaka is better placed after reaching the recent final of the Auckland Open, before withdrawing with injury and if she is fit to take her place then she could be a strong outside bet.

2025 Australian Open women’s prediction 2: Osaka to win E/W - 50/1 Unibet

Please gamble responsibly

When having a bet, it’s vital to practice responsible gambling.

Betting can be addictive and it’s important to stay in control of your betting. Never treat gambling as a way to make money, never bet more than you can afford and when the fun stops, stop.

Gambling sites offer punters tools, like deposit limits, profit and loss trackers and self-exclusion options, to help them stay in control.

But if you ever feel like you need help or advice on gambling addiction, don’t hesitate to contact one of the charities or organisations below.

