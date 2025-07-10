Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Wimbledon Day 12 Betting Preview

Djokovic to win - 9/5 Unibet

Alcaraz to win 3-1 - 5/2 BetVictor

The accumulator pays 8.45/1 BetVictor

It’s the men’s turn at Wimbledon as the semi-finals take place on Centre Court on Friday, with all four men desperate to reach Sunday’s final.

There is a 14th semi-final appearance for Novak Djokovic, while Taylor Fritz is making his first.

The last two finals have seen Carlos Alcaraz face (and beat) Djokovic, but can Jannik Sinner and Fritz play their part in the story this time around?

We’ve put together an accumulator from the two games, which pays over 8/1 on BetVictor and equivalent betting sites.

Jannik Sinner vs Novak Djokovic Predictions

There is a repeat of the 2023 semi-final and Sinner will hope for a better result than last time when he was beaten in straight sets by the seven-time champion.

Djokovic won 6-3 6-4 7-6 that day, but he has lost five of their last six meetings, including earlier this season in the semi-finals of the French Open when Sinner won in three sets.

Their only other meeting at SW19 came in the 2022 quarter-finals and it was Djokovic who won, coming from two sets down to win 5-7 2-6 6-3 6-2 6-2 on his way to lifting the trophy for the last time.

Sinner will know he has been given a second chance to win a maiden All England Club title after Grigor Dimitrov was forced to retire injured from their fourth round clash while leading the world number one by two sets.

He bounced back to beat the 10th seed Ben Shelton in straight sets in the quarter-finals but he will have to be at his best to beat Djokovic on grass.

The Serbian is yet to be taken to five sets and if we’re being realistic, if this one went the distance, then you would have to back the player who is younger by 15 years, so no doubt Djokovic will be going out to win this quickly.

Tennis betting sites make Sinner the 8/15 favourite, while you can get 9/5 on Djokovic going through and if there’s one man who can learn from what Dimitrov did so well, it’s the man with 100 career titles.

Wimbledon Day 12 best bet 1: Djokovic to win - 9/5 Unibet

Taylor Fritz vs Carlos Alcaraz Predictions

After winning the last two Wimbledon titles, it’s no surprise to see Alcaraz back in the semi-finals, with the closest the Spaniard has come to defeat being his five-set epic against Fabio Fognini in round one.

He eventually came through that test 6-1 in the fifth set, and since then, he has only been behind once, when he lost the opening set, on a tie-break, against Andrey Rublev in the fourth round.

He made easy work of Cameron Norrie in the quarter-final, winning 6-2 6-3 6-3 in just one hour and 39 minutes, so he should be relatively fresh for this one.

Fritz is yet to have a straight sets win and was taken to five in his opening two matches against Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, when he came from two sets down, and Gabriel Diallo.

He benefited from an injury to Jordan Thompson in the fourth round, clocking up 41 minutes of court time, before beating Karen Khachanov in four sets last time out.

These two have only played twice before, and Alcararaz has won both meetings, on hard courts, in straight sets.

The defending champion should come out on top again, but he’s unlikely to have it all his own way against the number five seed.

Wimbledon Day 12 prediction 2: Alcaraz to win 3-1 - 5/2 BetVictor

